NAMPA — Brad McCain said he’s used to opposing teams putting their defensive focus on Madison Hodnett.
But when everyone else is struggling to find the basket, the Liberty Charter girls basketball coach knows it can lead to a tough outing for the Patriots.
That’s precisely what happened Wednesday as Hodnett, the Corban University-bound senior, scored nine points and no other Patriot scored more than five as Liberty Charter was held to a season-low in points in a 52-25 loss to Grace in the opening round of the 1A Division I state tournament.
“We played hesitant tonight,” said McCain. “We played back on our heels instead of playing forward. Their physicality is something we don’t see in our league a whole lot. We know it’s going to be here in the state tournament. We try and tell these girls ‘they’re going to be in your shorts the entire time, you have to move.’ We just had a lack of movement offensively, which stifled our offense.”
Grace was able to effectively shut down the Patriots’ inside game, holding Hodnett at bay. The Grizzlies finished the game with 12 steals and six blocked shots and held a 37-27 advantage on the boards.
“If we don’t get offense going, we’re not necessarily a downtown team that’s going to drop 20-something points from the outside,” McCain said. “We’ve got to get the ball moving, we got to be ripping and attacking the basket and when that happens and they get those defensive stops, it makes it hard for us.”
Maniah Clegg had a double-double for the Grizzlies, scoring 14 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, while Tenleigh Walker came off the bench to score 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
Liberty Charter’s offensive woes started early, as the Patriots (17-4) shot just 3 of 20 in the first half. The Patriots were nearly shut out in the second quarter, their only points coming on a Hodnett putback basket with less than a minute on the clock.
Liberty Charter went to halftime trailing 20-8. Late in the first half the Patriots lost Ainsley Johnson to what McCain said was a concussion. The injury forced him to rotate in some players who hadn’t seen many minutes this season.
Despite that, the Patriots looked like they might make it a competitive game early in the third quarter. Ariana Valadez started the second half with a 3-point field goal. Baskets by Casey Collom and Grace Gerdes cut the lead to 20-15, forcing the Grizzlies to call a timeout.
It was all Grace after the timeout, as the Grizzlies finished the quarter on a 14-2 run and Liberty Chater never got back into the game.
“They hit a couple big shots,” McCain said. “We refused to recognize shooters and they’re a composed team. They’ve been here before, too, they took third last year. They weren’t rattled and they stuck with their offensive plan, got some quick offensive buckets and after that our rotation was off.”
For Liberty Charter, this marks the 11th trip to the state tournament since 2010. The Patriots are now 0-11 in the first round. With Rimrock also losing its game on Wednesday, a District III team hasn’t advanced to the 1A Division I semifinals since Horseshoe Bend in 2017.
The Patriots will once again shift their focus to the consolation bracket where they will face Murtaugh at 1 p.m. today at Columbia High.
“We’ve been here before and we have walked away with a trophy,” McCain said. “We just have to forget about tonight. We got to play the way we did in the district championships and we’ve got to get out of our heads. Right now, I think the biggest defender was the one in our own head and they had us beat the second we took the floor.”
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 53, LAKESIDE 40: Kynlee Thornton led the Lions with 24 points and 16 rebounds in the win over the Knights.
Arianna Gorr led Lakeside with 17 points.
PRAIRIE 53, RIMROCK 43: Madison Shears led the Pirates with 15 points as the Pirates topped the Raiders.
Sintia Varela led Rimrock with 19 points.
LAPWAI 48, MURTAUGH 33: Omari Mitchell led the Wildcats with 13 points and six rebounds in the win over the Red Devils.
Amanda Elorreieta led Murtaugh with nine points.
1A DIVISION II
TRI-VALLEY 48, CAMAS COUNTY 35: Jossy Jones led the Titans with 13 points and nine rebounds in the win over the Mushers.
Alyssa Whittle led Camas County with 16 points.
ROCKLAND 56, MULLAN 30: Taylor Wilson led the Bulldogs with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Tigers.
Talowa Fallingwater led Mullan with 10 points and five rebounds.
CAREY 50, MACKAY 46, OT: Kylie Wood led the Panthers with 30 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Miners.
Riley Moore led Mackay with 16 points and eight rebounds.
KENDRICK 46, RICHFIELD 22: Drew Stacy led the Tigers with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win.