NAMPA — Madison Hodnett hadn’t heard of basketball until five years ago.
“I had no idea what it was other than the round orange thing,” she said while laughing. “That was my whole understanding of basketball.”
The star of the Liberty Charter girls basketball team is now in talks with schools like the College of Idaho and putting up the best numbers of any player in the Treasure Valley this season. The junior post is averaging 20 points on 60% shooting, 17 rebounds and three blocks per game.
And she just turned 16 ahead of No. 5 Liberty Charter’s (16-8) opening-round game against No. 4 Grace (18-3) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1A Division I State Tournament at Columbia High School.
“It’s kind of crazy when you think about it. I have to ask her sometimes, ‘Are you sure you’re the same Madison?’”, junior guard Grace Gerdes said. “She’s confident now. She just works really hard and has all these goals in mind and wants to get there no matter what.”
The 6-foot-2 Hodnett was already 5-10 in the seventh grade, so Liberty Charter athletic director and former girls basketball coach Mark Wachsmuth begged her to go out for basketball. She signed up on the last possible day.
It made for an entertaining first practice, as Hodnett had to be taught the simplest of things, like dribbling.
“The one thing I remember most, is my coach yelling at me to go get a rebound and I had no idea what a rebound was. I made the whole team run because I didn’t rebound,” Hodnett said. “It was a mess of a practice and a season. But even though I didn’t know anything, I loved it. I knew it was what I was meant to do.”
Hodnett got a personal trainer and joined the Idaho Flash club team that offseason. But during the second game of her eighth-grade season, Hodnett tripped over herself while backpedaling on defense. She landed right on her wrists for a pair of buckle fractures.
Her season was over.
“I guess I still had a little bit of clumsiness left in me,” Hodnett said.
But she spent the rest of that season helping her teammates with things like defensive sets, something that just a year earlier seemed incomprehensible to her.
Still, Hodnett didn’t at first make varsity during her freshman year in 2017.
“The first thing on my mind was ‘I am going to prove you wrong,’” Hodnett said. “Not only am I going to be on varsity, but I’m going to start on varsity.”
It took her two games — shooting 50 right-handed and left-handed layups every day can have that effect.
While her teammate Madison Dodge was voted the 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year that season, Hodnett was arguably the Patriots’ best player by the end. She averaged a double-double of 11 points and 13.7 rebounds at state to lead Liberty Charter to a consolation championship. It was the first state trophy by the program since 2012.
“Even seasoned girls have a hard time in the state tournament,” Liberty Charter girls basketball coach Brad McCain said. “So for her to be able to go there and compete at that age when some of our other girls were unable to was astonishing.”
Hodnett also earned All-1A Div. I WIC second-team honors that season.
She was then a first-team selection the following season after missing out on being the league’s player of the year to Notus’ Destiny Quebrado by a single vote.
“I don’t think people really wanted to give it to her potentially three years running,” McCain said while laughing. “But I think she’s already the best girls basketball player ever to come through Liberty Charter. I’ll put her numbers up against anyone.”
Those numbers have the Patriots in the postseason for the sixth straight year.
She had a 35-point, 17-rebound, six-block game in just 15 minutes of play during a 69-19 win over Compass Charter on Jan. 16. There are only two games this season when Hodnett hasn’t recorded a double-double and that’s while being double-teamed every night.
She’s scored 1.3 more points per game than Timberline’s Ava Ranson, a Montana State signee.
Hodnett has 11.9 rebounds per game more than Boise’s Peyton McFarland, whom ESPN ranks as a four-star recruit, the 10th-best post and 80th overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class. McFarland will play for the University of Utah in the fall.
And she is more than a block per game better than Mountain View’s Naya Ojukwu, who last year made the All-5A Southern Idaho Conference first-team as a freshman.
Hodnett isn’t doing this against just 1A opponents either.
Eight of Liberty Charter’s games this season came against higher classification opponents, including Nampa Christian and Grangeville, which were both ranked in the state this season.
“When I tell girls in club I play for a 1A school, they’re like, ‘No, you don’t.’ But I am and I take great pride in that,” Hodnett said. “I’m not supposed to be great right? But it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. If you’re a baller, you’re a baller no matter where you go.”
And no matter when you start playing apparently.
“I just think about growth. And I think about, ‘Well, if I put my mind to something, stuff happens, and if I put hard work into stuff, success happens,’” Hodnett said. “And every year I get a new goal and a new goal and a new goal. There’s always something more to work on.”