Girls Basketball Sports Stars

Sophia Glancey, Timberline

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Averaged 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

• Helped lead Timberline to 5A State Championship.

• Recorded a double-double in state title game with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

• Signed to Northern Arizona University.

Avery Howell, Boise

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

• First-team All-5A SIC selection.

• Averaged 10.2 and 12.1 rebounds per game.

• Helped lead Boise to 5A District III Championship.

Audrey Taylor, Timberline

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.

• Averaged 12.7 points per game.

• Helped lead Timberline to 5A State Championship.

• Signed to Northern Arizona University.

