Kendall Clark, Melba
• 2A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
• Led Melba to 2A State Championship and undefeated season.
• Recorded double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in state title game.
• Signed to play at Northwest Nazarene.
Avery Howell, Boise
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged 24.1 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
• Led Boise to 5A District III title and third-place finish at state tournament.
• Named Idaho Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Caroline Knothe, Bishop Kelly
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged 13.9 points and 6.3 assists per game during regular season.
• Led Bishop Kelly to 4A District III title and third-place finish at state tournament.
