Kendall Clark was a winner in just about every sense of the word during the 2022-23 school year.
The Melba High senior was a part of three 2A state championship teams, winning titles with the Mustangs’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams.
She was a key contributer for every title, earning individual accolades in each sport. For her continued success throughout the year, Clark is the Idaho Press’s overall girls athlete of the year.
Clark was named a first-team All-2A Western Idaho Conference selection in volleyball, the 2A WIC’s Player of the Year in basketball and won four state titles during the track and field season.
She is signed to play basketball at Northwest Nazarene, where she will join older sisters Kate and Emma.
Emma Clark was the Idaho Press’s Girls Overall Athlete of the Year in 2017.
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS SPORTS WINNERS
SWIMMING: Nicole Dumitrascu, Skyview
Dumitrascu won four state titles at the 4A State Championship, setting meet records in each. She won the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard backstroke and was a part two relay title teams.
Other Nominees: Ellie McFarand, Timberline; Brianna Ruark, Skyview
CROSS COUNTRY: Allie Bruce, Boise
Bruce finished second at the 5A State Championship, running a personal-best 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 46.84 seconds. Behind her effort, Boise won the 5A state team title.
Other Nominees: Samantha Smith, Boise; Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View
SOCCER: Kaitlyn Slocum, Rocky Mountain
Slocum led Rocky Mountain with 18 goals and 18 assists to earn 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year honors. She is signed to play with the Boise State women’s soccer team in the fall.
Other Nominees: Sophie Hills, Boise; Sophie Schmautz, Bishop Kelly
VOLLEYBALL: Alex Acevedo, Skyview
Acevedo led Skyview to the 4A state title with 339 kills, 151 digs, 33 blocks and a .400 hit percentage, earning 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year honors. She will play at Oregon in the fall.
Other Nominees: Delaney Bub, Eagle; Keylee Wilson, Melba
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
WRESTLING: Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain
Furman was the 145-pound state champion after going 41-1 on the season. She was ranked as the No. 4 wrestler in the country at 144 pounds by USA Wrestling at the end of the season.
Other Nominees: Elise Twait, Meridian; Reece Woods, Eagle
BASKETBALL: Avery Howell, Boise
Howell averaged a double-double with 24.1 points and 15.5 rebounds per game, leading Boise to a third-place finish at the 5A State Tournament. The junior was the Idaho Gatorade Plyer of the Year.
Other Nominees: Kendall Clark, Melba; Caroline Knothe, Bishop Kelly
GOLF: Emry Gibbs, Rocky Mountain
Gibbs was the 5A state champion after shooting a 36-hole score of 6-over 154 at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexberg. That effort led Rocky Mountain to the state title as a team.
Other Nominees: Kelly Goulet, Boise; Katrina von Behren, Ambrose
TENNIS: Ella Piron, Boise
Piron capped a 22-0 season with a 5A state championship. She also had tournament titles at the 5A District III Tournament and Capital Classic. She is signed to play college tennis at Boise State.
Other Nominees: Lauren Gee, Boise; Tatyana Larsen, Bishop Kelly
TRACK AND FIELD: Kendall Clark, Melba
Clark won four 2A State Titles, winning the high jump and triple jump and running with Melba’s 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Her efforts helped lift the Mustangs to a fifth straight 2A state title.
Other Nominees: Allie Bruce, Boise; Meya Young, Melba
SOFTBALL: Asha Zamora, Skyview
Zamora had a 14-0 record in the circle with a 3.10 ERA, while striking out 179. At the plate, she hit .452, eight home runs and 49 RBIs, leading the Hawks to a third straight state title.
Other Nominees: Samantha Hatzenbeller, Owyhee; Hayleigh Oliver, Eagle