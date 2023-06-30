Support Local Journalism


Kendall Clark was a winner in just about every sense of the word during the 2022-23 school year.

The Melba High senior was a part of three 2A state championship teams, winning titles with the Mustangs’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams.

Melba Girls basketball feature

Melba High School's Kendall Clark (3) moves the ball against Columbia during high school girl's basketball action in Nampa, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Sports Stars (Nicole Dumitrascu)

Skyview girls swimmer Nicole Dumitrascu, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Sports Stars (Allie Bruce)

Allie Bruce, Boise girls cross country, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Sports Stars (Kaitlyn Slocum)

Kaitlyn Slocum, Rocky Mountain girls soccer, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Sports Stars (Alex Acevedo)

Skyview volleyball player Alex Acevedo, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Sports Stars (Mia Furman)

Rocky Mountain girls wrestler Mia Furman, Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Avery Howell (Girls Basketball)

Avery Howell
Sports Stars (Emry Gibbs)

Emry Gibbs, Rocky Mountain girls golf , Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Sports Stars (Ella Piron)

Ella Piron, Boise girls tennis, Monday, June 12, 2023.
Sports Stars (Kendall Clark)

Kendall Clark, Melba Track and Field, Monday, June 12, 2023.
Sports Stars (Asha Zamora)

Asha Zamora, Skyview softball, Friday, June 23, 2023.

