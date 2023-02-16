Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Basketball can be a make-or-miss game, and Thursday at Skyview High, the Parma girls saw their state championship hopes buried by an avalanche of Teton jumpers.

The Timberwolves of eastern Idaho used a dominant second-quarter effort to build a big lead and kept the Panthers at arm’s length from there as Teton advanced with a 62-40 opening-round victory.

