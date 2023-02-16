NAMPA — Basketball can be a make-or-miss game, and Thursday at Skyview High, the Parma girls saw their state championship hopes buried by an avalanche of Teton jumpers.
The Timberwolves of eastern Idaho used a dominant second-quarter effort to build a big lead and kept the Panthers at arm’s length from there as Teton advanced with a 62-40 opening-round victory.
Parma (19-5) plays Filer in a noon consolation-round game Friday. Teton (18-9) will face Timberlake in the semifinals.
Thursday’s game was largely decided in the second quarter, when Teton seized command with a 15-0 run. The Timberwolves’ pressing defense forced turnovers that led to easy baskets in transition, and Teton’s jump shooters caught fire from midrange and 3-point territory. When the halftime buzzer sounded, Teton had outscored Parma 21-7 in the quarter to take a commanding 37-16 lead.
“Their defense is really good,” Parma coach Michael Calkins said. “They forced us into some bad situations, and we panicked a little with some turnovers that gave them momentum.”
Four players scored in double figures for Teton, led by junior post Porter Wood’s 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Abi Barkdull (14 points), Grace Hogan (12 points, 8 assists), Morgan Johnson (12 points) and Reese Kunz (9 points, 6 rebounds) spearheaded the Timberwolves’ balanced attack.
“Teton is really talented,” Calkins said. “It felt like they had 10 girls who could shoot it, and they were all shooting it well. That’s tough to defend.”
Parma settled in after halftime and played a much cleaner game, with only five turnovers (compared to 12 in the first half). Junior guard Sidney Jackson led the Panthers with 13 points, while Taylor Kaiser scored 9 and Rylie Calkins added 7. Kaidance Kaiser chipped in 5 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals for Parma.
“We definitely took better care of the ball,” Calkins said. “Some shots fell, we settled in a bit and played much better basketball. Their lead was too much to overcome, but hopefully we can continue playing that way (Friday).”
Teton finished the game shooting 48% from the field, while Parma shot 34%. The notably taller Timberwolves also held a 36-27 rebounding advantage. And when Parma pressed or sent extra defenders to slow Wood or Hogan, their teammates feasted on open jumpers and back-door cuts.
“When we have a player score 20 points, we usually lose,” Teton coach Patrick Hogan said. “But when we have five players score 10, that’s the key to our success. When there are that many threats on the floor, we are really tough to beat.”
SUGAR-SALEM 52, WEISER 39: Weiser shot 25% in the first half and never recovered from a 20-13 halftime hole.
Brady Reed led the Wolverines (21-4).
Kennedy Gillette had a game-high 24 points for Sugar-Salem.