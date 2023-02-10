Greenleaf Friends Academy is mourning the loss of a coach who was killed in a car accident Thursday before her team's district championship game.
Loma Bittick, who coached the school's girls basketball and volleyball teams, died due to injuries suffered in the crash, the school said in a post on its Facebook page Friday morning. Her husband, Jim Bittick, whom she coached the basketball team with, was also involved in the crash and is in the hospital in stable condition, the post said.
“Thank you for your prayers for our students, faculty, staff and the greater GFA Community,” the Facebook post read. “Greenleaf has a rich and established history of coming together in moments like these. We support one another and it is in our fellowship that honors and glorifies our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Loma Bittick was also a math teacher at the school.
Greenleaf’s 1A Division I District III championship game against Liberty Charter, scheduled for Thursday, was declared a no contest and both teams were named co-district champions. Greenleaf canceled classes Friday and a scheduled boys basketball game against Rimrock was also canceled.
Greenleaf’s girls basketball team qualified for the 1A Division I State Tournament last weekend for the first time since 2009, beating Rimrock 37-22 in the district semifinals. In the fall, Loma Bittick also led the Grizzlies volleyball team to the state tournament.