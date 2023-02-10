Loma Bittick
Greenleaf Friends Academy

Greenleaf Friends Academy is mourning the loss of a coach who was killed in a car accident Thursday before her team's district championship game.

Loma Bittick, who coached the school's girls basketball and volleyball teams, died due to injuries suffered in the crash, the school said in a post on its Facebook page Friday morning. Her husband, Jim Bittick, whom she coached the basketball team with, was also involved in the crash and is in the hospital in stable condition, the post said. 

