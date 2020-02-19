5A
Today
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 1: Coeur d’Alene (18-4) vs. Eagle (15-11), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Mountain View (21-2) vs. Boise (15-8), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Rigby (19-5) vs. Rocky Mountain (15-9, 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Post Falls (13-10) vs. Timberline (21-3), 8 p.m.
Friday
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4. 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Ridgevue High
Consolation championship: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m.
Third-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of game 8, Noon
At Ford Idaho Center
State championship: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 8 p.m.
BOISE BRAVE
Record: 15-8
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Kim Brydges, 15th season
Players to watch: C Peyton McFarland, sr.; PG Allison Ross, jr.; G Ava Oakland, so.
Notes: ESPN ranks McFarland as a four-star recruit and the No. 80 player in the country. ... The 6-4 Utah signee averages 17.0 ppg, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, and she enters with 1,030 career points. ... Ross (9.2 ppg, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals) provided a huge boost after missing the first half of the season with an injury. ... Third-leading scorer Allie Guerricabeitia (6.9 ppg, 2.4 steals, 2.1 assists) was lost for the season with a dislocated ankle four weeks ago. ... 2-4 since Guerricabeitia’s injury. ... Madi Williams (5.7 ppg) has signed with NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene. ... Unranked in final state media poll. ... At state for the third year in a row and sixth time in past seven years. ... Won three state titles, the last in 2005. ... Changed its mascot from Braves to Brave in August.
COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS
Record: 18-4
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Nicole Symons, first season
Players to watch: G Jaelyn Brainard-Adams, jr.; F Skylar Burke, so.; F Madi Symons, fr.; G Tori Younker, jr.
Notes: Vikings are at state for the first time since 2014, when they won the last of their four state titles in a seven-year stretch under head coach Dale Poffenroth. ... Just one senior on this year’s roster, and no seniors starting. ... Six juniors on the roster, including five who are in their third year on the varsity. ... First winning season since 2014. ... Madi Symons is Nicole’s daughter. ... Nicole was a Viking assistant the past two seasons. She played three years at Coeur d’Alene in the early 1990s, winning a pair of state titles. She won a state title as a senior at Lake City when the school opened in 1994. ... Her husband, Corey, is in his sixth season as North Idaho College men’s basketball coach.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 15-11
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Cody Pickett, seventh season
Players to watch: PG Betsey King, sr.; G Elise Boockholdt, sr.; G Aspen Carter, so.
Notes: Defending state champ. ... Has reached the championship game three years in a row. ... At state for the sixth straight year. ... King is the only returning starter from last year’s championship, and she leads the teams in points (14.6 ppg), assists (2.8), steals (1.7) and free-throw shooting (86%). ... Boockholdt averages 9.7 ppg. ... Unranked in final state media poll. ... 3-7 vs. 5A state qualifiers. ... Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 21-2
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Connie Skogrand, 17th season
Players to watch: P Naya Ojukwu, so.; G Trinity Slocum, jr.; G Laila Saenz, sr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. ... Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll. ... Has won 16 in a row. ... Highest-scoring offense in 5A at 57.7 ppg. ... No. 2 defense in 5A at 39.4 ppg. ... At state for the eighth straight year and has won a trophy seven years in a row. ... Ojukwu is a reigning first-team All-Idaho pick and leads the team in points (14.7), rebounds (6.3) and blocks (1.8). But she missed the last two games with a sprained ankle. ... Slocum (13.6 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.9 steals) is the younger sister of Destiny Slocum, the only McDonald’s All-American in state history. ... Saenz (11.9 ppg, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 steals) has signed with Westmont College (NAIA). ... Won two state titles (2015, 2016). ... Skogrand is the only head coach in program history.
POST FALLS TROJANS
Record: 13-10
State seed: District I-II runner-up
Coach: Marc Allert, ninth season
Players to watch: G Katie Fleming, sr.; G Dylan Lovett, jr.; G Ali Carpenter, sr.
Notes: Back at state for the first time since 2018, when they won the title. ... Allert also coached the Trojans to a state title in 2013, his second season. ... Won at top-seeded Lake City to earn the district’s second berth to state. ... Fleming, who missed most of last season following knee surgery, has played a key role in this year’s return to state.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District V-VI champ
Coach: Troy Shippen, third season
Players to watch: G Ruby Murdoch, sr.; G Brooke Donnelly, jr.; P Tylie Jones, jr.
Notes: Second appearance at the 5A state tournament since moving up from 4A in 2016. ... Won back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2012. ... Went undefeated versus conference opponents for the first time since 2011. ... Last state trophy was in 2012, a program-best second-place finish and the program's first state trophy since 1978. ... Enters state on a 10-game win streak. ... Murdoch is one of the best free-throw shooters in District Six, going 11-for-16 from the line in two overtimes of last year’s district semifinal win and making three consecutive foul shots with three seconds left in Rigby’s 49-48 district semifinal win this year. ... The only team thus far that 4A No. 1 ranked Bonneville has beaten by single digits (54-52 on Nov. 21). ... Split regular-season meetings with 4A No. 5 ranked Blackfoot. ... Graduated six from last year’s team and has a junior-laden varsity roster this season.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
Record: 15-9
State seed: District III fourth-place finisher
Coach: BJ Humphreys, first season
Players to watch: G Makayla DeBry, sr.; G Jada Reed, sr.; F Annagail Smith, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2015. ... DeBry (Walla Walla CC) and Reed (College of Idaho) have both signed college scholarships. ... No one averages more than 10.0 ppg, but five players average 5 or more points, led by DeBry (9.1 ppg). ... Unranked in final state media poll. ... 2-7 vs. state qualifiers. ... Won five of its last six games. ... Never won a state title and played in its only championship game in 2014. ... Humphreys is a former assistant coach with the College of Idaho men’s basketball team.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Record: 21-3
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Andy Jones, second season
Players to watch: G Ava Ranson, sr.; C Emma Ellinghouse, sr.; C Sophie Glancey, so.
Notes: Fields two Division I signees in Ranson (Montana State) and Ellinghouse (Santa Clara). ... Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll. ... 5A’s toughest defense at 35.6 ppg. ... All three of its losses came to Mountain View. ... Has seven players taller than 5-foot-10, and three over 6-foot. ... Ranson, a defending first-team All-Idaho selection, leads the 5A SIC with 18.0 ppg while adding 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals. ... Glancey averages 11.8 ppg and 6.3 rebounds, and Ellinghouse 9.7 ppg and 8.5 rebounds. ... At state for the second straight year after a 13-year drought. ... Jones won six state titles between Middleton and Caldwell, the second most for a coach in Idaho girls basketball history. ... Won its only state title in 2003. ... Appeared in three state finals (2002, ‘03, ‘04
4A
Today
At Timberline High
Game 1: Caldwell (21-3) vs. Preston (19-7), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Century (19-3) vs. Blackfoot (18-8), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Sandpoint (16-7) vs. Burley (15-9), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Bonneville (24-0) vs. Middleton (17-6), 8 p.m.
Friday
At Timberline High
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Timberline High
Consolation championship: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State championship: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 18-8
State seed: District VI runner-up
Coach: Courtnie Smith, fifth season
Players to watch: P Hadley Humpherys, soph.; PG Tenleigh Smith, jr.; G Isabelle Arave, soph.
Notes: Second consecutive 4A state appearance and second since 2005. ... Won 4A state consolation trophy last year. ... Last state tournament first-round win was in 2005. ... All but three members of last year's team are back this year. ... Three of the Broncos' losses are to undefeated Bonneville. ... Split regular-season meetings with 5A District Five-Six champ Rigby. ... All starters are underclassmen except for senior Kristen Thomas. ... Reached state for the second consecutive year after losing its first game of the 4A District Six tournament. ... 5-4 versus 5A teams and 13-4 versus 4A teams thus far this season. ... Has never won a state title. Program’s best finish was second place in 2005.
BONNEVILLE BEES
Record: 24-0
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Ryan Erikson, first season
Players to watch: PG Sadie Lott, sr.; W Sage Leishman, sr.; F Makayla Sorensen, sr.; G Sydnee Hunt, jr.
Notes: Winning games by an average of 21.1 points. ... First appearance at 4A state tournament since 2010, which ended with a second-place finish. ... Won 5A state consolation trophy in 2018. ... Only previous state titles were in 2009 and 2005 (both 4A). ... Had an undefeated regular season last year before going two-and-out in districts. ... Erikson came to Bonneville after three seasons at South Fremont. In 2018, he led the Cougars to their first 3A state tournament in 12 years and to the winner’s bracket for the first time in program history. ... Lott leads District Six in scoring (16.7 ppg) and 3-point shooting (39.5%) and is No. 5 in field goal shooting (50.8%). ... The starting lineup has been shuffled since senior Brooklyn Cunningham suffered the second ACL tear of her career in the 4A District Six semifinals vs. Skyline. ... Sorensen, Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year for Volleyball and a Weber State volleyball commit, leads the Bees in rebounds (5.7) and assists (2.8).
BURLEY BOBCATS
Record: 15-9
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Amber Whiting, second season
Players to watch: F Carrie Baker sr.; G Kelsie Pope jr.; G Amari Whiting fr.
Notes: Went on a six-game win streak before losing district championship to Century. ... Whiting, a freshman, already has college recruiting attention, including an offer from BYU. ... Whiting averages more than 20 points, 3.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. ... Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century.
CALDWELL COUGARS
Record: 21-3
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Ashley Green, second season
Players to watch: G Jade Martinez, sr.; G Kat Vallejo, sr.; C Aaliyah Kennedy, sr.
Notes: Ended the year as the fourth-ranked team in the state. ... Defeated Middleton for the first time in two years to win the first district title in program history. ... Has won 18 of its last 19 games. ... Last year’s state runner-up. ... Martinez the third-leading scorer in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference at 13.3 points per game. ... Martinez led the league in assists (4.3) and steals (4.6). ... Only state title came in 2001.
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District IV-V champ
Coach: Chris Shuler, 11th season
Players to watch: F Lexi Bull, sr.; F Abby Christensen, sr.; G Preslie Merrill, jr.
Notes: Went undefeated last season and won 4A state title. ... Won three of the last five 4A state titles. ... Has not lost to an Idaho opponent since the 2018 state title game. ... Won nine consecutive district championships. ... Bull is signed to play at the University of Wyoming. … Enters state on an 11-game winning streak. ... Ranks second in 4A with average point differential of plus-16.1.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Jacob Doty, first season
Players to watch: G Zoey Moore, sr.; G Ashley Campbell, sr.; G Payton Hymas, so.
Notes: No. 3 in the final state media poll. ... Won the 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season title for the second year in a row. ... At state for the fourth straight season. ... Won 12 of its last 13 games. ... Moore, who leads the team in points (11.3 ppg), rebounds (4.2) and blocks (0.7) will be a part of all four state tournament teams, including the 2017 state title. ... Middleton’s five state championships (2008, ‘10, ‘11, ‘12, ‘17) are the most in the 4A state classification.
PRESTON INDIANS
Record: 19-7
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Ryan Harris, first season
Players to watch: F Cassee Pugmire, sr.; F Mickayla Robertson, so.; F Kylie Larsen, jr.
Notes: Seeking first state trophy since finishing third in 2017. ... Won its only state title in 1986. ... Four players are averaging at least 7.2 ppg. ... No player is averaging more than 9.0 ppg. ... 1-4 against this year's 4A state tournament teams.
SANDPOINT BULLDOGS
Record: 16-7
Seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Will Love, second season
Players to watch: G Dawson Driggs, sr.; G Maddie Morgan, sr.; F Hattie Larson, jr.
Notes: Sandpoint missed state last season after making it five straight years, the last four under Duane Ward. Love was Ward’s assistant, and took over as head coach when Ward stepped down. ... Ward is in his second season as Love’s assistant. ... Driggs and Morgan are a high-scoring guard combo and effective 3-point shooters. ... Sandpoint placed third at state in 2015 and ‘16.
3A
Today
At Middleton High
Game 1: Snake River (13-10) vs. Fruitland (15-9),
1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Filer (17-6) vs. Teton (18-8), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Timberlake (17-4) vs. Sugar-Salem (21-1), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Parma (19-2) vs. Kimberly (11-11), 8 p.m.
Friday
At Middleton High
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Middleton High
Consolation championship: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-place game Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State championship: At Ford Idaho Center Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:50 p.m.
FILER WILDCATS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Mike Amaya, third season
Players to watch: G Kelsie Snyder, sr.; G Alexis Monson, so.; F Jazmyn Smothers, jr.; G/F Ella Fischer, jr.
Notes: Won every Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game they played this season. ... Finished the year ranked fifth in the state media poll. ... Beat Kimberly to win the District Four title. ... Averages 16 steals and 12.5 assists per game as a team. ... Monson leads the team in both scoring and assists. ... Team has progressed closer to state tournament in each of Amaya’s three seasons, losing by six points in the district championship in 2018, then by three points in last year’s state play-in game.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 15-9
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Amber Drollinger, third season
Players to watch: G Abby Smith, sr.; G Abbi Roubidoux, fr.; W Lilly Richins, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2015. ... After starting 3-7, the Grizzlies won 12 of their next 14 games. Their only two losses were to second-ranked Parma. ... They’ve played the Panthers the closest of any team this season. Fruitland was tied 31-31 with Parma at halftime of the district championship games. ... Smith leads the team with 10.5 points per game. ... Richins, an All-SRV player from last season, played the final four games of the season after missing most of the season due to injury. ... Never won a state championship.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 10-10
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Stanley Watts, fourth season
Players to watch: G Brinley Humphreys, sr.; G Annie Walker, sr.; G Reece Garey, so.; F Hailey Chapa, sr.
Notes: Qualified as the second seed from District Four after losing in overtime to Filer in the championship game. ... Twin sisters Meg and Annie Walker are state track champions and will compete together at Utah Valley after graduating. ... Team includes eight seniors.
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 19-2
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Michael Calkins, eighth season
Players to watch: W Adyson Harris, sr.; G Megan Hancock, sr.; F Grace Jackson, jr.
Notes: At state for the fourth year in a row. ... Has taken home a state trophy in each of the last two years, including runner-up last season. ... Won the 3A Snake River Valley Conference and district championships for the fourth straight season. ... Was ranked second in the final state media poll. ... Beat opponents by an average of 26.7 points. ... Four different players average double figures in scoring. Harris leads them with 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and three steals per game. She is 27 points from 1,000. ... Never won a state title.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 13-10
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Jeff Steadman, fourth season
Players to watch: F Josee Steadman, jr.; G/F Jordyn Gilbert, sr.
Notes: At state for the third consecutive season. ... Finished as the state runner-up in 2018. ... Led by junior Josee Steadman, a first-team all-state pick a year ago. ... 3-5 against this year's 3A state tournament teams.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 21-1
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Crystal Dayley, eighth season
Players to watch: PG Michelle Luke, sr.; C Mardee Fillmore, jr.; F Macey Fillmore, sr.; PG Sarenady Price, sr.
Notes: Two-time defending state champ. ... Has won seven state titles, the fifth most in Idaho history. ... 12th state tournament appearance in 14 seasons. ... Last loss to a 3A team was in the 2017 state championship. ... Snapped two-time defending 2A state champ Soda Springs’ 54-game win streak on Nov. 22, giving the Cardinals their lone loss to an Idaho team this season. ... Held teams to an average of 32.9 points per game. ... Dayley said this is probably the best defensive team she's ever coached. ... Junior Mardee Fillmore leads Sugar-Salem in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounding (7.6) while senior Michelle Luke leads in assists (5.1) and steals (3.8) per game. ... Winning games by an average of 23.3 points.
TETON REDSKINS
Record: 18-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Shon Kunz, seventh season
Players to watch: G Waklee Kunz, sr.; SF Annalea Brown, sr.; PF Cambrie Streit, sr.
Notes: Fifth state tournament appearance in seven seasons. ... Four losses are to two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem. ... Last state trophy was 3A consolation in 2017. ... Last state tournament first-round win was 2016. ... All five seniors have played varsity since sophomore year or earlier. Kunz was called up as a freshman. ... One of the best 3-point shooting teams in District Six. Kunz hit six 3s in a win over South Fremont on Feb. 7, and Brown hit seven 3s in a Nov. 20 win over Ririe. ... Never won a state title. Teton's third place finish in 2016 is a program-best, and there is no record of the program winning any other state trophies besides the ones from 2016 and 2017.
TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
Record: 16-4
State seed: District I champ
Coach: Matt Miller, 15th season
Players to watch: G Taryn Soumas, jr.; F Brooke Jessen, jr.
Notes: Timberlake is at state for the seventh straight season, and ninth in the last 10. ... During that stretch the Tigers have won two state titles (2016, ’17) and finished second four times. They placed third at state each of the past two years. ... Soumas was MVP of the Intermountain League this season; Jessen was the league MVP last year. ... Soumas set state 3A tournament records last year for 3-pointers in a game (seven) and a tournament (13).
2A
Today
At Kuna High
Game 1: Soda Springs (22-2) vs. New Plymouth (186), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Grangeville (18-4) vs. Melba (19-3), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Cole Valley Christian (19-4) vs. Bear Lake (17-8), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Ririe (15-8) vs. Declo (18-6), 8 p.m.
Friday
At Kuna High
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Kuna High
Consolation championship: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-place game Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:40 p.m.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 17-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Brenda Messerly, second season
Players to watch: G Hailey Humpherys, jr.; F Chelsea Gundersen, sr.
Notes: First state tournament trip since 2008. ... Last state title was in 1999.. ... All four losses to 2A Idaho teams this year were to Soda Springs. ... Beat Firth 46-24 in state play-in game.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Annie Mintz, first season
Players to watch: P Madeline Cook, sr.; F Ellie Fraas, so.; F Anna Veeck, jr.
Notes: At state for the sixth consecutive season. Has brought home a state trophy three times during that span. ... Won the district championship for the first time since 2015. ... Finished third in the final state media poll. ... Has eight players on the roster that are 5-10 or taller. ... 15 of its wins have come by double figures, including a win over 5A Centennial. … Average margin of victory of 27.6 points. ... Frass leads the way with 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. ... Has never won a state title.
DECLO HORNETS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Ashley Baker, second season
Players to watch: Katelin Mallory, sr.; Amanda Bott, sr.; Aryana Kahalioumi, so.
Notes: Beat Wendell in back-to-back games to earn a play-in game spot, then beat Orofino to earn state tournament berth. ... Entering state having won eight of the last nine games.
GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS
Record: 18-4
State seed: District II champ
Coach: Michelle Barger, third season
Players to watch: P Colby Canaday, sr.; PG Camden Barger, so. G/F Bailey Vanderwall, so.
Notes: Back-to-back appearances at state. … Won 12 of its last 14 games. … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll. … Won eight state titles, trailing just Coeur d’Alene, Lapwai and Prairie for the most in Idaho girls basketball history. … Last title was in 2011. … Lost trophy was the consolation title in 2014. … Only losses came to Lapwai, Prairie and Colton, Wash., teams with a combined record of 53-12. … Camden Barger is the coach’s daughter.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: David Lenz, fourth season
Players to watch: G Kate Clark, jr.; F Kendall Clark, fr.; Kortney Trappett, sr.
Notes: Fourth straight state appearance. ... Taken home a state trophy the last three years, including a runner-up finish last season. ... 89-9 over the last four years, second best only to Soda Springs in the 2A classification. ... Won the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular-season title for the fourth straight season. ... All but three wins have come by double digits, including 3A Parma, with an average point differential of 33.3. ... Kate Clark is averaging 17.7 points per game, while younger sister Kendall is almost averaging a double-double at 9 points and 9 rebounds per game. ... Never won a state championship.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Record: 18-6
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Denise Oliver, 20th season
Players to watch: P Alyssa Christensen, jr.; G Denise Pelayo, sr.; P Nicole Binggeli, jr.
Notes: Returns to state after a one-year hiatus. ... Was ranked in the state media poll a few times this season. Unranked in the final poll. ... One of four teams with a win over Cole Valley Christian. ... Closed the year by winning seven of its final eight games. ... Christensen, 6-foot-2 is averaging a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Pelayo is adding 10 points per game. ... Only state title came in 2001.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 15-8
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Jake Landon, first season
Players to watch: G Dallas Sutton, jr.; G Sara Boone, jr., G Skylee Coles, soph.; F Breyer Newman, soph.
Notes: Eighth consecutive 2A state tournament appearance…Much different Ririe team than previous years. None of the current players started last season and the Bulldogs have a new coach for the first time in 11 years. Longtime head coach Damien Smith took a superintendent job in Wyoming last summer after going 195-75, winning five district titles, three state runner-up trophies, one third place trophy and one state title (2017) in 11 seasons at Ririe. Like Smith, Landon is also a Ririe graduate...Enters state on a nine-game win streak....Became the first 2A Nuclear Conference girls basketball team to win four consecutive district titles...Boone leads the team in scoring (12.8 points) and assists (3.3) per game, Sutton leads in steals (3.1) per game, Newman leads in rebounds (5.3) per game...Last state trophy was second place in 2018.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 22-2
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 18th season
Players to watch: G Sadie Gronning, sr.; G Dani Smith, sr.; F Jorianne Balls, sr.
Notes: Two-time defending state champion. ... Went undefeated en route to the title last year. ... 54-game winning streak was snapped early this season. ... Senior guard Sadie Gronning is a two-time first-team all-state selection and recently signed to play at the College of Southern Idaho. ... Ranks third in 2A with average point differential of plus-23.
1A Division I
Today
At Columbia High
Game 1: Raft River (13-9) vs. Prairie (17-4), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Grace (18-3) vs. Liberty Charter (16-8), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Lapwai (22-1) vs. Riverstone (14-7), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Rimrock (23-1) vs. Genesee (17-9), 8 p.m.
Friday
At Columbia High
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Columbia High
Consolation championship: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 11:30 a.m.
GENESEE BULLDOGS
Record: 17-9
State seed: District I-II third-place finisher
Coach: Greg Hardie, second year
Players to watch: G Bailey Leseman, jr.; G Regan Zenner, sr.; PG Emerson Parkins, sr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up, when it was also the third-place team from its district. … Leseman is a returning first-team All-Idaho selection. … Won eight of its last nine games. … Five of its nine losses came to district rivals Lapwai and Prairie. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Won two state titles, the last in 2008.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 19-3
State seed: District V-VI champ
Coach: Kyle Christensen, second season
Players to watch: F Maniah Clegg, jr.; G Breanna Hill, sr.
Notes: Defending consolation champ. ... At state for the third consecutive season. ... Currently on an eight-game winning streak. ... 1-0 against this year's 1ADI state tournament teams, beating Raft River 53-39.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 22-1
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Ada Marks, first season
Players to watch: PG Glory Sobotta, jr.; G Grace Sobotta, so.; G KC Lussoro, sr.
Notes: At state for the 20th straight year, the longest active streak in Idaho girls basketball. … Won a trophy each of the previous 13 years. ... Unanimous No. 1 in final state media poll. … Scoring 64.4 ppg, the most for any team in any classification. … Grace Sobotta (9.8 ppg, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.2 assist) and Glory Sobotta (9.4 ppg, 1.6 assists) were both second-team All-Idaho selections last year. … Lussoro leads the team with 13.4 ppg. … Six players average eight or more points per game. … Eric Spencer resigned before the season. … Tied for the most girls basketball state titles in Idaho history with nine, the last in 2017.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 16-8
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Brad McCain, fifth season
Players to watch: F Madison Hodnett, jr.; G Grace Gerdes, jr.; G Ainsley Johnson so.
Notes: Hodnett (17.7 ppg, 12.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2 blocks) is averaging a double-double for the second straight season. ... Gerdes (8.0 ppg, 6.3 rebounds) and Johnson (6.0 ppg, 2.0 steals) give the Patriots two other weapons to take pressure off Johnson. ... Holding opponents to 32.2 ppg, the fourth lowest in 1A Division I. ... Tied for fifth in final state media poll. ... No seniors. ... Had a 10-game winning streak snapped with a 42-16 loss to Rimrock in the district championship game. ... At state for the sixth straight season. ... Never won a first-round game at state. ... Best finish is a pair of consolation titles (2018, 2012).
PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 17-4
State seed: District I-II runner-up
Coach: Lori Mader, 10th season
Players to watch: G Madison Shears, jr.; G India Peery, sr.; P Ciara Chafee, sr.
Notes: Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll. … At state for the 10th straight year. … Three of its four losses came to Lapwai, the closest by 11 points. … Allowed 20 or fewer points five times this season. … Peery is a two-time All-Idaho selection, including a first-team pick last year. … Tied for the most girls basketball titles in Idaho history with nine. … Last title was in 2014. … Played in six of the last eight state championship games.
RAFT RIVER TROJANS
Record: 13-9
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Cody Powers, fifth season
Players to watch: G Kamri Ottley, sr; G Karlee Christensen, jr; G Kaybree Christensen, jr; G Braylee Heaton, jr; F Macie Larsen, so.
Notes: Started the season among the preseason favorites to win the District Four title. ... Finished conference play with a 9-1 record, with the only loss coming at Valley by six points. ... This is Raft River's first trip back to the state tournament since 2015. ... Ottley is uncommitted at the moment, but plans to make her commitment to play college basketball after the season is over. ... Raft River won a state championship in 1976 in boys basketball, which is the only basketball state title for boys or girls in school history.
RIMROCK RAIDERS
Record: 23-1
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Kyla Jewett, third season
Players to watch: G Sintia Varela, jr.; G Sami Jewett, jr.; PF Madie Macmillan, jr.
Notes: Allowing 27.6 ppg, the fewest in 1A Division I. ... Only two opponents have scored more than 40 points. ... Scoring 56.1 ppg, second most in the classification. ... Ranked third in final state media poll. ... Three players listed at 5-foot-10. ... Only loss came to Tri-Valley, the second-ranked team in 1A Division II. ... Has won nine in a row. ... At state for the third year in a row. ... Last won a first-round game and a trophy in 2006, when it finished fourth in the combined 1A tournament. ... Won two state titles (2004, 2003).
RIVERSTONE OTTERS
Record: 14-7
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Roy Ledesma, third season
Players to watch: C Kaija Zoller, so.; PF Zoe Peterson, sr.; G Annie Liebich, fr.
Notes: At state for the first time in program history. ... Zoller averages a double-double of 11.0 ppg and 11.7 rebounds with 3.2 steals. ... Peterson (8.2 ppg, 7.1 rebounds) is the team’s only senior and a four-year varsity starter. ... Liebich (6.5 ppg, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals) and Kyla Clouthier (6.8 ppg) give the Otters four players averaging six or more points. ... Won six of its last eight games, including three straight elimination games after a first-round loss at district. ... Unranked in final state media poll.
1A Division II
Today
At Nampa High
Game 1: Lighthouse Christian (19-3) vs. Salmon River (16-4), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Kendrick (19-3) vs. Rockland (20-3), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Tri-Valley (19-2) vs. Lakeside (15-4), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Mackay (15-4) vs. Carey (18-2), 8 p.m.
Friday
At Nampa High
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Nampa High
Consolation championship: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-place game Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 9:30 a.m.
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 18-2
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Merrilee Sears, 11th season
Players to watch: G Kylie Wood, jr.; F Noelia Cruz, sr.; G Bailie Morey, sr.
Notes: Only lost one game all season before losing district championship game to Lighthouse Christian. ... Beat first-round state opponent, Mackay, 46-32 on Dec. 7. ... Kylie Wood, last year’s Sawtooth Conference player of the year, scored a school-record 40 points in a 58-57 win over Lighthouse Christian Jan. 17.
KENDRICK TIGERS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District II champ
Coach: Ron Ireland, seventh season
Players to watch: PG Mya Brown, sr.; G Megan Brocke, sr.; G Lauren Morgan, sr.
Notes: Returns entire team from last year’s state qualifier. … Back-to-back trips to state. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll. … Won its last state tournament trophy when it finished second in 2013. … Won a holiday tournament in Sitka, Alaska. … Only losses came to Grangeville (twice), a 2A state qualifier, and Colton, Wash., which is 14-7. … Won three state titles, the last in 2002.
LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Record: 15-6
State seed: District I champ
Coach: Chris Dohrman, sixth season
Players to watch: G Jolissa Holt, so.; G Ashlee Holt, so.; G Arianna Gorr, fr.
Notes: Lakeside is at state for the first time since 2017. The Knights were good enough to contend at state the last two years, but couldn’t get past Genesis Prep for the district’s lone berth to state. ... Lakeside won the consolation title in 2015 and ’16, Dohrman’s first two seasons as coach. ... Five seniors provide much experience for the Knights, but their top three scorers are Jolissa Holt, Ashlee Holt and Gorr.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Tia Standlee, seventh season
Players to watch: G Lauren Gomez, jr.; F Kynlee Thornton, jr.; F Maycee Holloway, sr.; G Jordan Wolverton, fr.; G Taylor Smith, sr.
Notes: Won district championship for the first time in school history by beating defending champion Carey. ... Offense averages 54.6 points per game and defense gives up 34.3 points per game. ... Thirteen of its 22 wins have come by 20 points or more... Three losses were all by three points or less.
MACKAY MINERS
Record: 15-4
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Kashia Hale, third season
Players to watch: F/SG Trinity Seefried, so.; F Chloe Fullmer, jr.; G Riley Moore, jr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2015, which ended with a loss in the third-place game. ... Seefried, Fullmer and Moore have each had double-doubles at least once this season. Arguably the most impressive thus far was Fullmer's 24 points and 22 rebounds in a Dec. 20 win over Leadore. ... Last state trophy was in 2014. ... Hale is a Mackay alumna. ... Return all but one player from last year's team. ... Picked to finish third in preseason coaches' poll for the Rocky Mountain Conference behind Rockland and Sho-Ban, then took the No. 1 seed for district en route to winning its first district championship since 2015. ... Enters state on a four-game win streak. ... Has never won a state title. Best finishes at state were in 2014 and in 1976 (second place).
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 20-3
State seed: District V-VI runner-up
Coach: Vern Nelson, 24th season
Players to watch: G Madalyn Permann, sr.; G Charlotte Wilson, sr.
Notes: Two of three losses are to District Five-Six champ Mackay. ... Seeking first state trophy since 2014 (third place). ... Rockland has never won a state championship in any sport. ... Led by 2019 first-team all-state guard Madalyn Permann.
SALMON RIVER SAVAGES
Record: 16-4
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Paula Tucker, sixth season
Players to watch: PG Lotus Harper, jr.; P Emily Diaz, sr.; G Alethea Chapman, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. ... Only six players and one senior on the roster. ... At state for the fourth time in five years after a 13-year drought, including four years without a varsity team. ... Only losses came to Tri-Valley (0-3), the No. 2 team in 1A Division II, and Prairie, the No. 2 team in 1A Division I. ... Won its only state title in 1977 and has reached the finals four times (1977, 1978, 2017, 2019).
TRI-VALLEY TITANS
Record: 19-2
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Jeff Springer, first season
Players to watch: W Lauren DeVries, sr.; W Morgan Wood, sr.; PG Emma Hollon, jr.
Notes: Top defense in 1A Division II, holding opponents to 28.6 ppg. ... Held opponents to two points or less in a quarter 10 times this season. ... Ranked second in final state media poll. ... On a 10-game winning streak. ... At state for the second time in three years. ... Program is a merger of Cambridge and Midvale that started in the 2005-06 school year. ... Best finish was a consolation title in 2018. ... Never won a first-round game at state. ... Combined program has never won a team title in any sport.