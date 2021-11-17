There’s plenty of girls basketball talent in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference this season, with at least seven players who have either signed with, committed to or hold offers from NCAA Division I schools and several others being recruited to smaller schools.
But the conference coaches tend to agree that defending regular-season champion Timberline is where the most talent will be this season with two signees to Northern Arizona University and an experienced roster returning. The Wolves were picked as preseason favorites to win the SIC among the eight conference coaches who voted in the Idaho Press poll.
Timberline won the league’s regular season title last year, but by no means should the Wolves be considered a runaway pick. Two-time defending state champion Mountain View, which features the returning Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, was picked right behind Timberline, while Boise — which beat the Wolves in the district tournament semifinal and again in the state consolation championship — is third. Some coaches in the league are also thinking highly of Borah, which has a pair of Division I recruits of its own.
Six of the last 5A state champions have come from the Treasure Valley. Which one will put themselves in best position to be celebrating on the court at the Ford Idaho Center in February?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
COACH: Andy Jones. 4th Season
LAST SEASON: 12-4
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation championship
KEY PLAYERS: Audrey Taylor, G, sr.; Sophia Glancey, P, sr.; Lauren McCall, G, jr.
NOTES: Jones has won six 4A state titles — five at Middleton, one at Caldwell — but this may be his best chance yet to win a 5A title at Timberline. Led by Taylor and Glancey, who have both signed with Northern Arizona, the Wolves graduated just two players off of last year’s roster.
Both were first-team All-Conference selections, with Taylor averaging 16.2 points per game and Glancey averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. McCall also earned honorable mention honors with 7.4 points per game, while sophomore post Aly Cox is back following a strong freshman campaign where she averaged 7.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Juniors Kailey Huegerich, Piper Davis and Emma Heninger all return with varsity experience from last year.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
COACH: Connie Skogrand, 19th season
LAST SEASON: 20-2
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won 5A state championship
KEY PLAYERS: Naya Ojukwu, F, sr.; Demi Thompson, G, so.; Sierra Grizzle, G., jr.
NOTES: Mountain View lost five seniors from last year’s team, which won the state title for the second year in a row. But the Mavericks do have three starters returning to help them keep their eye on a threepeat.
It starts with Ojukwu, the reigning Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year who has signed with the University of Utah. Both Grizzle and Thompson were starters last year as underclassmen, so another year of experience figures to help Mountain View as it tries to replace players like Trinity Slocum, now at the University of Hawaii, and D’Nia Williams, now at the College of Idaho.
Of course, there’s also Skogrand, who has now coached Mountain View to four state titles since 2015, with two different nuclei of players.
BOISE BRAVE
COACH: Kim Brydges, 17th season
LAST SEASON: 11-5
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won consolation championship
KEY PLAYERS: Ashley Banks, P, sr.; Avery Howell, F, so.; Ella Nelson, G, sr.
NOTES: Gone is SIC defensive player of the year Allison Ross, but the Brave return three players who earned all-conference honors. That includes Howell, who was named a second-team All-Conference selection.
Banks, who was an all-conference honorable mention a season ago, has signed with Southern Utah University. Nelson was also an honorable mention and is getting looks from schools, but remains undecided. Senior Ava Oakland has signed with Carroll College.
BORAH LIONS
COACH: George Rodriguez, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 7-5
STATE PLAYOFF: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Jayden McNeal, G, sr.; Sydnie Rodriguez, PG, so.; Maggie Sawyer, G, sr.
NOTES: A senior-heavy team that returns its entire roster has coaches in the conference high on the Lions this season, even though they haven’t been to the state tournament the last three years. But with players like McNeal, an Eastern Washington commit, and Sawyer, who is committed to Willamette, Borah believes it has the talent to compete with the best in the league.
Sydnie Rodriquez also holds a NCAA Division I offer from the University of Portland and the sophomore also has other Division I schools looking at her as she enters his sophomore season.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
COACH: Jeremy Munroe, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 5-8
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Sydney Beck, C, sr.; Aspen Carter, F, sr.; Mikaila Bowlden, F, sr.
NOTES: Munroe, the first-year coach, says his team has experience and talent to help the Mustangs be successful this year. Three seniors in the front court in Beck, Carter and Bowlden, along with senior guard Makya Stice figure to determine how far Eagle can go this season.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
COACH: BJ Humphreys, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 8-12
STATE PLAOYFFS: Did Not Qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Marli Reed, G, sr.; Sydney Tannaci, P, sr.; Ellie Lee, G, sr.
NOTES: Humphreys says the Grizzlies have a solid group of reporters and a good young core and thinks his team can surprise people this season. Rocky Mountain has also added junior Brielle Magnuson a transfer from Post Falls, which beat Rocky Mountain in the state play-in game last season.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
COACH: Jason Nichols, 1st Season
LAST SEASON: 13-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinal
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: Meridian replaces coach Stu Sells, as well as conference player of the year Jaleesa Lawrence. Nichols did not reply to a survey asking for additional information.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
COACH: Kacy Bonds, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 7-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Breanna Cahoon, F, sr.; Avery Peterson, G, sr.
NOTES: Skyview returns a pair of all-conference honorable mention selections in Cahoon and Peterson. Bonds did not reply to a survey asking for additional information.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
COACH: Candace Thornton, 6th season
LAST SEASON: 1-15
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Annie Stinar, G, sr.
NOTES: Centennial is a long way off from the team which won a state title in 2017, as evidenced by its one-win season last year. But Thornton believes she has some young players who can start helping the Patriots move back in the positive direction.
Among those players are freshman Eliana Ti’a and sophomore Myranetta Ti’a, younger sisters of Amiperia Ti’a, who was a part of the 2017 team. And then there is Stinar, who is signed with Wyoming and will be tasked with leading the young group this season.
OWYHEE STORM
COACH: Jordan Ax, 1st Season
LAST YEAR: 1st Season
STATE PLAYOFF: First season
KEY PLAYERS: Haley Hatzenbeller, G, sr.; Emma Atchley, SG, jr.; Bailey Brooks, P, jr.
NOTES: A first-year program, Owyhee will be young this season. Hatzenbeller, who comes over from Centennial, will be the only senior on the Storm roster this year. Atchley and Brook, the other two upperclassmen, both come from Rocky Mountain.
Ax, a former coach at Vallivue High, said the Storm will play an up-tempo, physical style of offense, something he hopes will help set the cornerstone of the program.
CAPITAL EAGLES
COACH: Ron Marthe, 6th season
LAST YEAR: 0-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Allie Laufenburger, G, sr.; Gracie Strickland, F, sr.; Jaiden Peterson, G, sr.
NOTES: Marthe says the Eagles will have experience this season, which he hopes can help Capital compete with some of the top teams in the conference. Laufenburger was the team’s leading scorer, Strickland was the leading rebounder and Peterson led in assists and steals.
KUNA
COACH: Katie Holmes, 1st season
LAST YEAR: 8-10
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Cadence Mann, G, sr.; Brylin Field, G, jr.
NOTES: Holmes, who led Vallivue to a 5A District III title in 2012, takes over a program she said is excited for the challenges ahead of it. She said she is looking to build a team mentality where everyone is a key player.