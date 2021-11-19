The Parma girls basketball team has lost just one game in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play over the past five years.
Parma coach Michael Calkins said the Panthers will be young this year, but that has not deterred any of the conference coaches from thinking the dynasty is close to being over. Among three coaches who voted in a preseason poll, all selected the Panthers to win the league for a sixth season in a row.
Will the Panthers continue to dominate the league or will someone else step up and end the Panthers’ reign?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
PARMA PANTHERS
COACH: Michael Calkins, 10th season
LAST YEAR: 17-7
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Austyn Harris, F, sr.; Taylor Kaiser, G, jr.
NOTES: Calkins says the Panthers hopes to offset youth with a strong outside shooting presence and a quick transition game which will allow Parma to light up the scoreboard.
Harris, a first-team all-conference selection last year, returns after averaging 10.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while Kaiser was an honorable mention who averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds last year.
WEISER WOLVERINES
COACH: Laraine Harrison
LAST YEAR: 11-13
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Tobie Noyer, jr.; Mattie Shirts, jr.
NOTES: Weiser lost to Bonners Ferry in a state play-in game last season, but returns a pair of all-conference players. Noyer was a first-team selection for the Wolverines last season, while Shirts earned second-team honors. Harrison did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
COACH: Cody Hansen
LAST YEAR: 6-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinal
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
COACH: Amber Drollinger, 5th season
LAST YEAR: 10-14
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Abbi Roubidoux, jr.; Graycie Huff, sr.; Payton Fritts, jr.
NOTES: The Grizzlies will feature plenty of experience this year, with Roubidoux retuning after earning first-team all-conference honors and Huff and Fritts both earning honorable mentions. They will be joined by some young players and Drollinger said how they meld together will determine how the team looks this year.
Fruitland will feature several players from the state championship soccer team. Drollinger says they are excited to bring their knowledge of what it takes to win a title to the basketball court.
PAYETTE PIRATES
COACH: Rashell LeBow, 3rd season
LAST YEAR: 10-13
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Madisyn Collingwood, P, sr.; Kendyl Parsons, F, sr.; Sofie LeBow, G, sr.
NOTES: Payette will be a senior-heavy team this year, with a trio of players who earned all-conference honors last year. Sofie LeBow, an honorable mention selection will run the point for the Pirates, while Collingwood, a first-team selection, and Parsons, an honorable mention, will serve as veteran post players.
Additionally, senior guard Chloe McCallum is expected to be a strong presence on the defensive side of the ball.
HOMEDALE TROJANS
COACH: Monica White
LAST YEAR: 2-19
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: White did not respond to a survey asking for information on the team.