NAMPA — The record book isn’t going to reflect a perfect season, but it will show a championship one.
A year after a crushing defeat in the finals ruined its undefeated season, the Mountain View girls basketball team returned to the scene in triumphant this time around. The Mavericks downed Timberline 55-49 Saturday night in the 5A state championship game at the Ford Idaho Center for the third title in program history.
"I'm so happy for these girls and for the whole program," Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said. "We got the monkey off our back. We're all texting the three seniors (from) last year, and saying, 'We won this for you.'"
Naya Ojukwu recorded a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Trinity Slocum added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Laila Saenz had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (24-2), who came up painstakingly short of the title a year ago.
They had both the state's top offense (60.7 point per game) and defense (35.7 ppg). Twenty of their wins were by double digits with a point differential of 24.8). It all led to an unblemished 25-0 recording heading into the championship against Eagle — a team Mountain View had beaten three times already by an average of 10.6 points.
The Mustangs upset Mountain View 51-47.
"It's hard to swallow. It really is," Skogrand said. "You have to look back and have to reevaluate as a coach. I'm looking back and going, 'What could I have done differently?' That stayed with me for a long time."
But the Mavericks got themselves back to the title game and made themselves the favorites after another prolific season.
They spent the last four weeks of the season ranked No. 1 in the state media poll on their way to 5A Southern Idaho Conference and District III titles for the second straight year.
Mountain View rolled through the first two rounds of state with double-digit wins over Boise and Eagle, respectively, to extend its winning streak to 18 games — the best in the 5A classification and third overall behind Bonneville (27) and Soda Springs (22).
And its opponent in the championship, No. 2 Timberline — was someone it had already beaten three times this season. But that was the case with Eagle last season.
The same thing almost happened again Saturday.
Anything that could go wrong, did for Mountain View for three quarters.
Injuries, foul trouble and poor shooting all reared its ugly heads.
Slocum rolled her left ankle less than three minutes into the game chasing an errant pass. She spent the rest of the first quarter in the locker room getting it taped up. Remarkably, Mountain View still led 8-5 at the end of one thanks to six straight points by Ojukwu.
"I told the trainer, 'I'm going back in dude,'" Slocum said. "No matter how (bad) this hurts, let's wrap this thing up . Let's keep going.'"
She returned at the start of the second quarter, but picked up three fouls a little more than three minutes in. The Mavericks then fell down 16-8 with two minutes and 39 seconds remaining following an 11-0 Timberline run to start the quarter. So Skogrand made the risky decision to put Slocum back in the game
"We had to," Skogrand said. "We had to change the momentum."
The bold plan worked.
The Mavericks went on a 6-0 run with Slocum pulling them back to within two at 16-14 with 42 seconds remaining. They ended up only trailing 18-15 at the break even after going 6 of 25 (24%), including 0 for 6 from downtown.
But then Saenz rolled her left ankle midway through the third quarter trying to defend Ava Ranson's crossover. She also picked up her third foul shortly after. That was followed by Mountain View missing five consecutive shots towards the end of the quarter to fall into a 35-28 hole with 40 seconds left.
"Déjà vu a little bit right?," Skogrand said. "But it was like, "OK, we got to change our mindsets here. We got to find something that works for us."
The Mavericks finally did with a furious fourth-quarter comeback. The rally actually started with 17 seconds remaining in the third on a Saenz 3 — their first of the game — to trim the deficit down to 35-31 heading into the final quarter.
It ended up jump starting a 12-1 run. Mountain View pulled ahead 43-36 on an Ojukwu layin after D'nia Williams stole the inbounds pass from Ranson.
"Never giving up. I mean, we preach that in the locker room at practice," Saenz said. "We showed that tonight."
Timberline (23-4) didn't go down without a fight, though.
The Wolves got back within a possession at 45-42 following a pair of free throws by Ranson with 2:03 remaining.
But Saenz quickly dashed their comeback hopes with a 3 from the top of the key to put the lead back up to six at 48-42 23 seconds later. Timberline didn’t get any closer than five points the rest of the way.
"Honestly, when I took that shot, I felt great," Saenz said. "I kind of had it in my mind, 'Let's go, that's it. We're about to win this game.'"
Saenz, who fouled out in last year's championship game with a little more than a minute to go, dribbled out the final five seconds. She then slammed the ball down at midcourt, sending it high in the air and into the Mountain View student section when the final horn sounded.
Williams ran up to hug her behind before they joined the rest of their teammates who were already jumping up and down.
“To be back this year and getting the title, it’s just (nothing) but smiles,” Mountain View junior Trinity Slocum said. “You couldn’t stop smiling because it was just a happy feeling that you came all this way and fought all this way. Through all this adversity, you came this far.”
Ranson chalked up a game-high 24 points. Emma Elllnghouse had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves, who came up just shy of their first state title since 2003. But it was still their best finish in 16 years.
EAGLE 59, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 57, OT: Betsey King tallied a game-high 23 points to finish just 14 points shy of the school's all-time single season scoring record with 425, as the Mustangs took home a state trophy for the fourth straight year with a win in the third-place game.
Caitlin Michalik also reached double figures in scoring for Eagle (17-12).
Teuila Nawahine had 17 points and Annagail Smith was right behind with 16 for the Grizzlies (16-11).
BOISE 54, POST FALLS 44: University of Utah signee Peyton McFarland logged 16 points to end her storied career, as the Brave (17-9) won the consolation trophy.
Allison Ross chipped in with 12 points for Boise.