Destiny Slocum is heading back east — again.
The former Mountain View High School girls basketball star announced on social meeting her intention to transfer to the University of Arkansas.
Her tweet simply read: "Headed to the Hill."
Head coach Mike Neighbors recruited Slocum out of high school when he was at Washington.
The Razorbacks will be her third different school. Slocum began her collegiate career at Maryland where she was named the national freshman of the year and helped the Terps to NCAA Tournament. After one year, she transferred to Oregon State.
But she put her name in the transfer portal on April 2 following three years with the Beavers where she had a storied career.
Slocum made 66 consecutive starts. She helped Oregon State be nationally ranked and make the Big Dance every year she was there. Her 507 assists are the second-most in the country among active players. And she was an honorable mention WBCA All-American this past season with 14.9 points and 4.7 assists per game this past season.
Slocum will join an Arkansas team that finished 24-8 this past year. It was good enough for them to he ranked in the final Associated Press top-25 poll of the season at No. 24. The Razorbacks were virtually guaranteed to make the NCAA Tournament this past season had it not gotten canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Slocum is arguably the greatest girls basketball player in Idaho history. She was a two-time Gatorade Plater of the Year, won a gold medal with the U.S. women's team at the FIBA U19 World Championships in 2015, was named a McDonald's All-American in 2016 and guided Mountain View to its first championships with back-to-back titles in 2015-16.