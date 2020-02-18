EAGLE — Basketball is one of the only things Betsey King has ever known.
It’s why the decision was so difficult.
Despite being a four-year varsity member who currently ranks second in program history in career assists (250), a soon-to-be multiple time All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection, the league’s fourth leading scorer (14.6 points per game) and with Division I offers, the star of the Eagle High School girls basketball team has elected to end her storied basketball career.
The senior guard's farewell tour starts at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center when Eagle (15-11) faces No. 4 Coeur d’Alene (18-4) in the first round of the 5A state tournament.
"As far as coachable girls, good players, leaders and just awesome kids to be around, she's as good as anyone I've ever had," Eagle coach Cody Pickett said. "And I've had some really good ones. I'm really going to miss her."
Basketball is in her blood — literally.
Her father Brian King was on the 1988 Boise State men’s basketball team — the second in school history to ever reach the NCAA Tournament. He was also a Big Sky Conference first-team selection in 1990, and is the program’s all-time 3-point percentage leader at 45.3 percent.
So it was only a matter of time before King picked up a ball herself.
She started with Y-Ball in kindergarten and club with Hoop Dreams in the second grade before finding herself on varsity as a freshman. King had a lot to live up to, not only because of her father, but with her two older siblings as well.
Brother Brooks was a three-year starter and All-State player at Centennial. Brooks, a redshirt sophomore at the University of Utah, was featured on the “Today Show” after the video of him receiving a scholarship at practice went viral last month.
Sister Janie had already been on varsity for two years before King's arrival. Janie went on to be a multiple-time All-5A SIC player and top-5 all-time for the school in several statistical categories. She is second in steals, fourth in assists and fourth in points. Janie is now a sophomore at the University of Idaho.
King, meanwhile, came off the bench her first two years.
"Living in her (Janie) shadow was hard," King said. "I was always, 'Janie's little sister' and even Cody would always say, 'Dinner at Janie's house.' I wanted to say, 'You mean Janie and Betsey's house?'"
But King made a name for herself last year.
She moved into the starting lineup and led the 5A SIC in assists at 4.5 per game on her way to breaking Cassidy Tiegs’ single-season assist record with 114. King earned All-SIC honors like her brother and sister before.
"If she would have came to Eagle earlier, she would have been a four-year starter," Pickett said. "But we had some good girls in the last three or four years. It was hard to feed all those mouths that we had. But she was patient, and once an opportunity for her presented itself, she really seized it."
Nowhere was this more evident than in last year's 5A state championship game against Mountain View.
King, who had endured back-to-back state final losses, drained a deep 3 from the top of the key to put the Mustangs up 39-37 with 6:02 remaining in the game. They never trailed again.
Eagle, which had lost to the Mavericks three times earlier in the year by an average of 10.6 points, spoiled their perfect season in a 51-47 upset.
"That was the defining moment for her," Pickett said. "Mountain View had made a run on us after we went up by like 10, so if she doesn't make that shot, we might not win that game. Our whole bench went crazy and the momentum was all ours after that."
With the loss of six seniors this season, King was asked to go from facilitator to scorer. It proved to be no problem.
She scored 24 points in a game three times and a career-high 25 points in a 61-58 win over Boise on Jan. 24. The 25 points were tied for the third-most in a single game in school history.
In addition to being fourth in the conference in scoring at 14.6 ppg, she's fifth in assists (2.8 apg) and 11th in steals (1.7 spg). King was just chosen for the 17th-Annual All-Star Game at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene on March 14.
King had one of her 24-point games Saturday in the state play-in game at American Falls. The Mustangs defeated Thunder Ridge 59-51 and advanced to state for the sixth year in a row in King's last go-around.
"I really admire her," senior guard Elise Boockholdt said. "People don't understand how hard of a decision this was for her. She obviously loves basketball and that passion and dedicated are on display at every game. She's scared about what people are going to think, but this is what she wants to do. And I just know she's really going to give it everything she has left these last few games."
King made the decision to end her basketball career over the summer, even with several Division I offers on the table.
Instead, she's going to join Brooks at Utah to major in business. King has expressed an interest in going into accounting one day.
"Basketball has taught me a lot of things, growing up around it was a lot of fun. But I'm just ready to try something new and start the next chapter of my life," King said. "I'm just excited to go to college for college. I'll miss it though."
She's seven assists away from tying Meghan Boyd's career record of 260. King also has the third-most points in a single season with 374. She has an outside shot of breaking Boyd’s all-time record of 439, which was set last season. But King will finish no worse than third all-time. She is fifth all-time in steals as well with 123 and counting.
Her final games will take place on the court that’s given her so much joy and success. King is 7-2 and has won three state trophies, including the big one, on the floor of the Ford Idaho Center. So she’s hoping for a fourth, preferably the blue one.
It would be the perfect end for a player who's played in three district and three state title games for an 88-19 record.
"It's going to be emotional because it's going to be different for me without basketball. It's meant everything," King said. "I've learned endless things with basketball and it definitely made me the person I am today."