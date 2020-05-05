The Eagle High School boys basketball team didn’t have to look far for its new boys basketball coach.
It only had to go across the hall in fact.
Cody Pickett announced on Twitter Monday night he was stepping down from the girls job to take over the boys program.
The hire is pending school board approval.
"I wouldn't have applied anywhere else. I would have stayed here until this job was open," Pickett said. "I'm the fifth coach in the last seven years, so it's been open a couple of other times, but I hadn't been interested at all. But this year I had eight seniors, so the timing was right. It was hard to say goodbye to the girls, but I'm excited about the next opportunity and hopefully getting to work at winning some games on the boys' side."
Pickett takes over from Dennis Kerfoot, who was hired on an interim basis after Jeff Ranstrom abrupty stepped down in October. Ranstrom was later sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual battery on a student.
The Mustangs advanced to their first state semifinal in a decade this past season. But they’ll lose eight seniors from that team, including Northwest Nazarene signee Jaden Carter and Tanner Hayhurst, who led the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in scoring at 21.1 points per game. Hayhurst has Division I interest from schools like BYU and Utah State.
Pickett is up for the challenge, though.
"Eagle boys do not have a state championship and that's going to be our goal," Pickett said. "I was looking it up the other day, and I think it's been 11 years since they've had a trophy. So we got a lot of work to do. But I'm excited about the group we got coming back."
His first head coaching job was for the North Star Charter boys basketball team in 2011. The Huskies had won just five games the season before. They won the state consolation championship in Pickett’s first year at the helm.
He was then hired as the Eagle girls basketball coach in 2013. The Mustangs had never won a state trophy. They won the state consolation trophy just two years later. Pickett followed that up by getting them to three consecutive state championship games (2017-19). Eagle won the first state title in program history in 2019.
The Mustangs went 137-49 (74%), won two district titles, qualified for state six times and claimed five state trophies during his seven-year tenure. They also produced multiple Division I players like Meghan Boyd (Denver), Janie King (Idaho) and Katelyn Murray (Army).
"It's been a huge, huge part of my life," Pickett said. "Not just my life, but my kids' life, my wife's life. Eagle lady hoops has been such a huge part of who I am. I'm so proud of the girls I've had a chance to coach. We won a ton of games and overcame some adversity and left Eagle girls basketball as one of the better programs in the state. Hopefully I'll have long, long-term relationship with those girls."
NAMPA HIRES GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH: Nampa hasn’t been to state in six years and haven't had a winning season in five years.
But don’t expect Leon Williams to use any of that as an excuse. Williams was announced as the program’s new head coach Monday.
“I’m extremely confident that’s going to change the first season that I’m there,” Williams said. “It’s going to change day one once we get in there and establish the right culture and lay the right foundation. I think that if you’re coaching and you don’t embrace the challenges that are in front of you, that maybe you shouldn’t be coaching. So I really can’t put it into words just how excited I am.”
He replaces Jack Dooley, who resigned in the middle of last season for "personal health issues" after just one and a half years. The Bulldogs finished 11-12.
Williams has spent the last eight years coaching some of the state’s best players with the club team Hoop Dreams. They include new Arkansas Razorback Destiny Slocum, Oklahoma’s Mandy Simpson and Montana State’s Darian White. He’ll have two All-4A Southern Idaho Conference players in Piper Curry and Audrah Radford to work with for the upcoming season.
“He’s a great motivator and pushes players to work their hardest,” said Curry, who played for Williams with Hoop Dreams. “He’s also taught me that it’s more than a game. It’s a lifestyle. I’m really looking forward to our 20-21 season.”