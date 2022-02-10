NAMPA — No matter the challenges, the Middleton girls basketball team has kept rolling during its final season in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
Now the Vikings will depart as the undisputed queens of the league.
In a year marred by a coaching change midway through the year, the Vikings followed an undefeated regular season league record with 50-46 win against Bishop Kelly Thursday in the 4A District III championship game to take their third district title in four years before moving up to the 5A classification next season.
“It honestly means the world to our team,” said senior Reesa Whitworth, who led the Vikings with 12 points and hit three big free throws at the end. “We had a rough season going into it, but we really came together tonight and showed what Middleton in.”
The Vikings (18-6) have kept rolling, despite being rocked by a coaching change midway through the season. Former Middleton and College of Idaho basketball player Mackenzie Radford has been the interim coach the past nine games in the place of Trent Harrison. Middleton has won all nine of those games, extending its winning streak to 13.
Middleton athletic director Andy Ankeny told the Idaho Press Thursday that Harrison took a leave of absence to focus on his family.
“They love basketball, they come to play every day, regardless of the coaching changes,” Radford said about the players. “They stuck to it and didn’t change a bit from one coach to the other. They just kept on going up and getting better every day at practice.”
On Thursday, Middleton had the game’s first six points, all coming in the first minute. After the Vikings’ quick start, the Knights’ defense locked up, not allowing Middleton to score for the next seven minutes.
But Bishop Kelly also took a while to get going, remaining scoreless until Jordyn Carnell hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter. That sparked an 8-0 Bishop Kelly run, which ended when Kylee Landis hit a pair of free throws for the Vikings with under a minute left in the quarter.
Sheridan Mortensen hit a basket at the end of the quarter to give Middleton 10-8 lead.
Bishop Kelly took a 21-20 lead into halftime, shooting 8 for 10 from the free throw line in the second quarter, but in the third, Middleton turned its offensive engine on.
Payton Hymas got things going for Middleton in the third quarter to give Middleton a 22-21 lead, one it didn’t relinquish for the rest of the game.
Jensyn Maughan hit a 3-pointer and Casidy Fried hit another basket and all of a sudden it was 27-21 Vikings. Middleton scored 19 points in the quarter, taking a 39-33 lead into the final frame.
“The focus on halftime was to communicate on defense and come together as a team,” said Whitworth. “We had to bring our focus back on defense and that fueled our offense."
Even though Middleton held a 45-35 lead with a few minutes to go, the Knights had one last run in them. Bishop Kelly cut the lead to three with a 7-0 run, with Madison Hutchinson hitting a basket with 39 seconds left, making the score 45-42.
That was as close as Bishop Kelly got as Whitworth hit three of four free throws to get the lead to 48-42, then Fried hit two more to ice the game.
“I always have a routine, I try to take a deep breath and stay clam,” Whitworth said about her free throws. “I knew we really wanted this, so those were big free throws. I had to make them.
Both teams advance to the 4A state tournament, which begins Feb. 17 at Mountain View High. Seedings and matchups will be announced this weekend.
“I like how we’ve been playing,” said Radford. “We just got to keep playing that way and get better.”
Fried had 11 points for the Vikings, while Maughan scored 10.
Addie Hiller score 19 to lead Bishop Kelly (18-6).
COLUMBIA 51, VALLIVUE 24: Ellie Robertson scored 14 points, while Lexi Robinson and Jada Myers both scored 12 as Columbia advanced to the 4A state play-in game. The Wildcats (16-8) will face Skyline on Saturday at Burley High for a chance to advance to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
Columbia held Vallivue to just a single free throw in the first quarter, then scored 22 points in the second to take a 31-12 lead into halftime.
Alondra Osuna led Vallivue (5-17) with nine points.