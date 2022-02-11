BOISE — With their backs against the wall, Avery Howell saved the Boise girls basketball team’s district championship hopes.
The Brave defense did the trick the rest of the way, helping them secure their first title since 2004.
Howell tied the game with under a minute left with a steal and three points the old-fashioned way and Boise held Timberline scoreless in the overtime period to take a 44-36 overtime win on Friday in the 5A District III championship game.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Boise players stormed onto the court to celebrate what was likely their first district championship before many of them were likely born, save for maybe a few seniors.
“It feels pretty good, especially with this group of seniors,” said Howell, who is a sophomore and led the Brave (19-3) with 12 points. “The past two or three years we’ve been in the district championship and we lost to Mountain View and some other teams. I think never giving up was really important to us.”
It’s the first district title for Boise coach Kim Brydges, who is in her 17th year as Boise's coach after taking over in 2005. Under her, the Brave had come close, but had just never had enough to get over the hump.
“I’ve been in this game quite a few times and always come up a little bit short, not for a lack of effort,” Brydges said. “This group is special. It’s a no-drama group, they’re a lot of fun to work with. After the COVID year last year, where our season was truncated and we felt like we were battling so many obstacles, I think everyone was enjoying every single moment out on the court, whether that was practice or game time.”
The way the Brave were able to get the title made the memory all the more exciting. Timberline’s Emma Heninger hit a basket with about five minutes left in regulation, extending the Wolves (22-2) lead to 36-31. From there, the Boise defense kept Timberline from getting another point on the board.
“A lot of it was staying locked in,” said Howell. “If they’re going to play offense for a minute, we’re going to stay locked in and they’re only going to get one shot at getting to the rim. We’re going to box out and they’re not going to get a second chance opportunity.”
Ashley Banks hit a basket to cut Timberline’s lead to 36-33. From there, the Wolves tried to stall and run the clock out. Timberline held the ball for more than a minute, with Boise still having three fouls to give.
With about a minute left, Boise took that first foul. The Brave didn’t need to commit another.
Howell tipped the inbound pass away from Timberline’s Sophia Glancey then took the ball in for a fastbreak layup as Glancey bumped her from behind, drawing the foul. Howell sank the free throw to tie the game up with 54.7 seconds on the clock.
It caused the fans in the Boise student section to start chanting the sophomore's name.
“I talked to Ashley, who was guarding Sophia and I was like ‘are you going to go get up in her so they don’t stall,’ and she was like ‘no, I’m not,’” Howell said. “I was like ‘OK, then I’m going to go for the steal. I just went for it, and it could have had a negative effect, but I got the steal and then just went for it. Obviously, it put us in overtime, but I think that was a really big energy play for us, we had a lot of energy going into the overtime period.”
Ava Oakland had the first four points for Boise in the overtime period, hitting a basket with just under three minutes on the clock and hitting two free throws with 1:44 left. Ella Nelson and Howell also both also sank a pair of free throws to close the game out.
In the overtime period, the Brave defense didn’t bend at all, forcing Timberline to go 0 for 9 from the field.
“Defense has been something we’ve been stressing all year,” Brydges said. “My assistant coach, Jake Miller, has been doing a tremendous job, we’ve been doing extra defensive breakdowns. The last time we played Timberline, to be honest, we weren’t pleased with our defensive effort. In fact, I had a spectator come up to me and ask ‘what offense are they running where they’re just getting wide open under the basket?’ That’s not good defense, is what that offense is. And that’s no disrespect to Timberline, I think we did a better job this time jumping off our players.”
Nelson and Banks both finished with 10 points for Boise, which will enter next week’s 5A state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center as the No. 4 seed. The Brave will play the first round Thursday, either against Post Falls, if it wins its play-in game today against Owyhee, or against Rigby if the Storm win today.
Timberline will be the No. 2 seed and play either Borah, with a Post Falls win, or Rocky Mountain, with an Owyhee win.
Audrey Taylor had 14 points for the Wolves, hitting four 3-pointers in the first half, while Glancey finished with 10. Lauren McCall added eight points.