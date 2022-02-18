NAMPA — There have been several impressive defensive efforts put in by the Boise girls basketball team this season.
What it pulled off Friday might just top them all.
Facing one of the top offenses in the state, the Brave defense dominated the final three quarters of the game to give No. 5 Boise a 45-25 win against top-seeded Lake City in the 5A state semifinals at the Ford Idaho Center.
“I would consider it an upset, but I knew we could do it,” said sophomore Avery Howell, who scored six points to go with 19 rebounds. “Coming into this game, we came in confident and that was everything.”
Boise (21-3) advances to the state championship game, where it will face Timberline at 8 p.m. today at the Ford Idaho Center. It will be the first time the Brave have made it to the state title game since 2015. Boise will be looking to take home the state title trophy for the first time since 2005.
“I just remember coming and watching when I was younger,” said senior Ella Nelson, who led the Brave with 16 points. “Just watching it, it was such a big arena. To be able to be playing in a state championship is such a dream for me.”
Lake City (21-4) entered the state tournament as the second-highest scoring offense in the 5A classification and was averaging 57.5 points per game after being held to a then-season low 44 points in Thursday’s quarterfinal win against Rocky Mountain. Friday, the Brave held the Timberwolves to 7-of-45 shooting (15.6%) and more than 32 points below their season average.
Over the final three quarters of the game, Lake City made just three field goals.
“At shoot around this morning we really focused on their personnel and who does what,” said Howell. “I think we really took pride in it and Ava Oakland really shut down (Kendall Pickford), one of their best players and that was just awesome.”
Meanwhile, the Brave had little issue getting the ball to the net, shooting 51.4% from the field and building on their lead continuously throughout the game. Boise had a run of 8-0 in the second quarter, 6-0 in the third and another 8-0 run in the fourth quarter, as Lake City never really had much of a chance to get back into the game.
“Stopping their players on defense and getting plays on offense was super exciting for us,” said Howell. “It really builds the energy for us and just helps us drive more.”
Lake City’s starters had just 12 points in the game, with Kendall Pickford scoring seven. Kamryn Pickford came off the bench to score 10 points and was the Timberwolves' leading scorer.
Boise coach Kim Brydges said the team saw what Rocky Mountain did against Lake City in Thursday’s 44-39 opening-round loss. Seeing how the Grizzlies were able to shut down the Timberwolves’ offense helped in their preparation for Friday’s game.
“If anything, that gave us ideas on how to pressure their shooters, guard them a little more,” Brydges said. “A few of them are right-hand dominant, so we tried to force a little bit left. But the girls had to come out and get it done. They played with a lot of grit, they played with a lot of passion and I thought our bench was freaking amazing, to be honest. It was a lot of fun to watch them be so involved, as well.”
Now the Brave move on to play Southern Idaho Conference rival Timberline for a fourth time this season. The Wolves won both regular season matchups between the two teams, but Boise won in the District III Championship game 44-36 in overtime last Friday.
“I think it just shows that it’s really hard in the SIC and it’s competitive,” Howell said before Timberline tipped off its semifinal game against Rigby later on Friday. “Potentially having two teams in the SIC in the state championship speaks to how hard the SIC is.”