Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — The Timberline girls basketball team is still the defending state champion, despite some of the chatter Wolves players might have read online.

Fueled by what they said was speculation on social media that Rigby was primed to dethrone them, the Wolves held strong and came away Thursday with a 59-53 win against the Trojans in the opening round of the 5A State Tournament.

Recommended for you

Load comments