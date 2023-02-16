NAMPA — The Timberline girls basketball team is still the defending state champion, despite some of the chatter Wolves players might have read online.
Fueled by what they said was speculation on social media that Rigby was primed to dethrone them, the Wolves held strong and came away Thursday with a 59-53 win against the Trojans in the opening round of the 5A State Tournament.
“They were overlooking us,” Piper Davis, who had a game-high 22 points, said about those ‘doubting’ the Wolves. “We graduated two really good girls last year, so I think they thought ‘oh Rigby’s taller, they beat Thunder Ridge, they won a district title.’ But they haven’t really watched us play, we’re kind of underdogs. So I think seeing that stuff on social media really fired us up and we play better when we’re fired up.”
Timberline (21-5) will look to continue its state title defense today when it faces Rocky Mountain in the state semifinals at noon at the Ford Idaho Center.
“I’m really proud of our kids for playing hard and staying after it,” said Timberline coach Andy Jones. “Jacob (Doherty), our assistant, drew up a nice scouting report for them and they did a nice job following his scouting report.”
The Wolves were sparked by a third-quarter run keyed by freshman Emmi Swillie, who had nine of her 13 points during a 17-4 run which gave the Wolves the lead.
Rigby (20-5) took a 25-21 lead into halftime thanks to a 9-0 run to end the second quarter, and extended it to 27-21 early in the third.
Swille kicked off the run making a pair of free throws, then after a Rigby basket had five consecutive points to pull the Wolves within 29-28. Kailey Huegerich hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead for Timberline.
“When I score, I get fired up pretty fast,” said Swille, who added another basket during the run to make it 35-31 Wolves. “I just got on a run really quickly.”
While the freshman has had big games and big moments for the Wolves all season, Jones said he isn’t sure if he could think of a bigger one than this moment. After the run, which she helped spark, Timberline never gave up the lead the rest of the way.
“She’s her best when she’s aggressive,” Davis said about Swille. “So, her taking charge and getting those nine points is really one of the reasons we won tonight.”
Timberline pulled away with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, which made it 54-43. Huegerich finished with 12 points for the Wolves, while Lauren McCall scored nine.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 55, THUNDER RIDGE 52, OT: Averee Osterhout said she heard Rocky Mountain girls basketball coach BJ Humphreys just fine as he yelled at her to hold for the final shot.
Humphreys will let it slide that Osterhout didn’t listen to him.
The Rocky Mountain junior pulled up for a 3-point shot with 25 seconds left in the overtime period, providing the Grizzlies with what proved to be the game-winning points.
“I just felt in rhythm and (Humphreys) always tells me if my feet are set and I’m in motion to just shoot the ball,” said Osterhout. “I just felt my feet were set, I was ready to shoot that and I fired away.”
It was the only field goal made by Osterhout in the game, who was 3 for 4 from the free throw line and finished with six points. But despite being limited to one other field goal attempt earlier in the game, Humphreys said he knew Osterhout would be confident to hit the big shot when she needed to.
“She believes I herself, she gets in the gym and works on her shot,” said Humphreys. “Every great shooter thinks they’re going to make the next one and she’s a player that almost every time she shoots the ball, I think it’s going in. She can shoot the ball, so when she’s open, she should shoot, even if I tell her ‘you’re holding for one shot.’”
Cianna Legaspi led the Grizzlies (17-8) with 14 points, while Anna DaBell and Brielle Magnuson both scored 12 points.
The Grizzlies found themselves in a six-point hole early in the fourth quarter after Marley Spencer, who finished with a game-high 25 points, hit a basket to put the Titans (24-3) ahead 40-34. But the Rocky Mountain defense was able to hold Rigby without a point for the next five minutes as the Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run.
“Logan Sailors came in and that point and she gave us a huge spark defensively,” said Humphreys. “That changed our momentum, changed what we were doing. She got out and started to deny some stuff, force some turnovers and forced some time passes. I think that sparked our team.”
Rocky Mountain capped the run with a 3-pointer by Sailors, which put the Grizzlies ahead 44-40, but Rigby wasn’t quite done as Aspen Caldwell hit a shot off an inbound pass with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 48 and force overtime.
In overtime Thunder Ridge opened with a 3-pointer by Spencer, but Magnuson tied it at 52 with 1:17 left. After a Rocky Mountain stop, Osterhout found the open shot to send the Grizzlies into today’s state semifinal against Timberline.
“Just like with this game, we need to do us,” Osterhout said about the keys to today. “We need to keep our arrow going up. There’s always something to improve.”