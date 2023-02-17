Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Owyhee girls basketball team has picked up its first win at the 5A State Tournament.

The Storm, a second-year program, beat 5A Southern Idaho Conference rival Eagle 57-48 on Friday in the 5A State Consolation Semifinal. Owyhee (20-5) advances to the consolation championship, where it will play Rigby at 10 a.m. today at Ridgevue High.

Recommended for you

Load comments