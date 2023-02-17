The Owyhee girls basketball team has picked up its first win at the 5A State Tournament.
The Storm, a second-year program, beat 5A Southern Idaho Conference rival Eagle 57-48 on Friday in the 5A State Consolation Semifinal. Owyhee (20-5) advances to the consolation championship, where it will play Rigby at 10 a.m. today at Ridgevue High.
Mikale Roy led the Storm with a double-double, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Riley Beck had a team-high 14 points and Adelynn Wright scored 11, while Josie Davis had 10.
Paige Cofer led Eagle (14-14) with 21 points.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
PARMA 69, FILER 46: Rylie Calkins had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Sidney Jackson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Parma moved on to the state consolation final.
The Panthers (20-5) will face Weiser at 10 a.m. at Skyview High.
Haylee Gentry and Taylor Kaiser both scored eight for Parma.
WEISER 50, BUHL 23: Mattie Shirts had 24 points and eight rebounds as Weiser advanced to today’s consolation championship game.
The Wolverines (22-4) led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and never letting the Indians back into it.
Brady Reed scored nine for Weiser.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
GRANGEVILLE 52, AMBROSE 39: Ambrose saw its first appearance at the state tournament since 2018 and the first as a 2A school end with a two-and-out, as the Archers fell in the state consolation semifinals.
Ellie Thome led Ambrose with 14 points, while Cate Perrigo scored 11.
1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT
LIBERTY CHARTER 36, GREENLEAF 26: Addison Bayne scored 13 points as Liberty Charter advanced to today’s state consolation championship.
The Patriots (15-7) face Grace at 10 a.m. today at Columbia High.
Jennabelle Reece finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, while Aspen Davis scored 10 points.
Greenleaf (17-6) saw its season come to an end after an emotional week. The Grizzlies were playing in the state tournament after a car crash on Feb. 9 hospitalized their coach Jim Bittick and took the life of his wife, Loma.
Loma Bittick was a math teacher and volleyball coach at the school, as well as a volunteer assistant with the basketball team alongside her husband.
Shae Olsen had 11 points for Greenleaf, while Anna Dixon scored seven.