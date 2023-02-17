NAMPA — It took four years for Neal Robertson to take the Columbia girls basketball team from a 47-game 4A Southern Idaho Conference losing streak to the first state playoff win in program history.
And while the Wildcats’ appearance in the 4A State Semifinals on Friday might have fallen off the rails a little bit, the Wildcats coach is hopeful the experience can help his team as it looks to make the first step.
Columbia struggled to shoot the ball in the first half, then had troubles defensively in the third quarter as Sandpoint beat the Wildcats 47-32 to move on to the state championship game.
But despite the loss, it still gave the Wildcats something to look forward to next season.
“For us it's how physical we’re going to play next year from the experience we just saw,” Robertson said. “We know how it feels when we need to be on the perimeter, how physical we need to be down in the key. That’s what we wanted.”
Columbia (15-11) will still have a chance to take home the first state trophy in program history today when it faces Bishop Kelly in the third-place game at noon at Timberline High.
“For these girls it would mean everything right now,” said Robertson. “For this class and the juniors, it would mean a ton. They need something to put in the trophy case.”
It would certainly be a milestone, marking just how far the Wildcats have come since Robertson took over in the middle of the 2018-19 season. At that point, it had been almost three years since Columbia had won a game in conference play. His very first game they broke that streak, with a 38-27 win against Nampa.
Two years later, in 2021, he had Columbia in the 4A State Playoffs for the first time in program history. The Wildcats went two-and-out in that first appearance.
On Thursday, Columbia beat Blackfoot 51-45 in the quarterfinals, giving the Wildcats their first state win.
“Where we’re at right now, this is an incredible experience,” said Robertson, “We played at Idaho Central Arena (for the district championship), an incredible venue. We played here (the Ford Idaho Center), an incredible venue. It’s been an incredible experience and it just continues to grow.”
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, any momentum from Thursday’s win didn’t carry over into the Ford Idaho Center on Friday. Sandpoint opened the game by hitting a pair of 3-pointers and the Wildcats didn’t get their first field goal until there were less than 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
Columbia didn’t shoot much better after that, as the Wildcats went into halftime shooting 3 for 20 and trailing the Bulldogs 19-11.
Sandpoint built on that lead in the third quarter, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 20 points in the frame, as Columbia was held to seven points.
Columbia showed some life on offense in the fourth, scoring 14 points, but by that point the game was decided as Sandpoint cruised into the state title game for the first time since 1996, where it will face Shelley today.
“They were applying a ton of pressure on (Mylie) Mills down in the key,” Robertson said. “They were putting some weight on her and pushing her out to the free throw line, whereas yesterday she was catching it in the box and even below the box. We didn’t adjust to her coming to the ball, catching it and making a move off the dribble outside the perimeter. Then they played us really physical and really tough out on the perimeter and our kids couldn’t really get a shot off."
Ellie Robertson led Columbia with nine points, while Mills and Jada Myers both scored six.