Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — It took four years for Neal Robertson to take the Columbia girls basketball team from a 47-game 4A Southern Idaho Conference losing streak to the first state playoff win in program history.

And while the Wildcats’ appearance in the 4A State Semifinals on Friday might have fallen off the rails a little bit, the Wildcats coach is hopeful the experience can help his team as it looks to make the first step.

Recommended for you

Load comments