The Melba girls basketball team won the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular season title last season, while Cole Valley Christian won the district tournament and advanced to the state championship game.
New Plymouth also advanced to the state tournament from the WIC.
Only two coaches from the conference answered a survey sent out, so it was not possible to get an accurate preseason coaches poll. With anonymity promised to coaches regarding their individual votes, the results from the two coaches will not be reveled.
Capsules from the coaches that responded are presented in alphabetical order.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
COACH: Matt Beglinger, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 21-5
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in state championship game
KEY PLAYERS: Anna Veeck, F, sr.; Lyndsie Krogh, Jr., G; Ellie Fraas, G/F, jr.
NOTES: Beglinger is in his first season as Cole Valley's coach, but he has been with the school since 2008. They graduated a lot of height from last season, including first-team All-WIC selection Maddie Cook, who is 6-foot-4. Beglinger says the team will be more perimeter oriented, but overall will be balanced. Fraas was a first-team all-conference selection, one of four returning all-conference players for the Chargers.
VISION CHARTER GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Rob McDougall, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 1-18
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYER: Seanna McDougall, sr.
NOTES: In its third season, Rob McDougall said Vision Charter is still building its program. Having a returning all-conference honorable mention in Seanna McDougall can help with that.