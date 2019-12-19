MERIDIAN — Madeline Cooke had never beaten Melba before.
So the Cole Valley Christian senior post didn’t hold back when after 11 straight losses it finally happened.
The No. 3 Chargers defeated the second-ranked Mustangs for the first time in almost four years with a 55-47 decision Thursday night in 2A Western Idaho Conference play at Cole Valley High School.
"It had gotten pretty old," Cooke said. "It was hard to keep losing over and over again. So I'm just really proud of my team. We did it together."
Cooke was a big reason why too. She recorded a career-high 22 points. Sophomore forward Ellie Fraas also reached double digits for the Chargers (8-2 overall, 3-1 WIC), who ended another streak.
They snapped Melba’s 42-game WIC winning streak.
The Mustangs hadn’t loss to a conference opponent since a 48-47 defeat to Marsing in the District III Tournament on Feb. 11, 2016. And a lot of it came at the expense of Cole Valley Christian.
Melba beat the Chargers three times for the district championship and twice for a state trophy by an average of nearly 10 points per game.
Cole Valley Christian was 31-1 against everyone else in the league during that stretch of time.
"I think it was something that the girls had to come together and do on their own," Cole Valley Christian coach Annie Mintz said. "And we've been talking about this whole year about getting past their mental blockage.
"I told them yesterday that we can put in all the X's and O's we want, but it's going to come down to them to do what we've been talking about and they did. They executed everything we wanted to do to a T."
The Mustangs’ conference streak was the longest active one in the Treasure Valley. Thirty-two of their 42 wins came by double digits with an average margin of victory of 23.3 points.
It resulted in them not only winning three district titles, but three conference championship and three state trophies. Melba captured every state trophy except for the state title during that impressive span of time.
"If I take a minute to think about it, it's obviously pretty cool," Melba coach David Lenz said. "It's a testament to how many good players we've had come through here."
And for three quarters, it looked like the streak may stay intact.
A pair of free throws by Melba junior guard Kate Clark tied the game at 37-37 with 7:41 remaining. But then the Chargers took over.
Cooke gave them the lead for good at 39-37 on a layin 11 second later. Sophomore guard Lyndsie Krogh added a free throw and Frass hit a layup to push the lead to 42-37 with six minute left.
Clark sank two more free throws to get the lead down to three at 42-39, but that was quickly wiped out by a Cooke hook shot to once again put the lead to five at 44-39 with 5:30 to go.
Cole Valley then went on a 6-1 run over the next three and a half minutes with four of those points coming by Cooke. A layin with the and one free throw by the Master’s College in Santa Clarita, California, signee, put the game away for good at 48-40 with 4:35 to play.
Cooke had eight of her points in the fourth quarter.
"She had such a big impact tonight," Mintz said. "I mean when she takes over like that, it draws in defenders and opens up shots for everybody else. And that was such a big game for her to come out and do that. For her to break out of her shell a little bit was fun to watch."
The Chargers’ win comes after a “weird game” against New Plymouth on Dec. 13. They lost 29-26 at home. It was the first time in almost four years Cole Valley had lost to the Pilgrims and it was the fewest amount of points it had scored in a game since a 42-25 loss to West Jefferson in the opening round of the 2016 state tournament.
Cole Valley certainly didn’t look that way Thursday night and is now in a three-way tie for first place in the WIC with Melba and New Plymouth.
"That New Plymouth game was definitely a motivator," Cooke said. "We don't ever want to play like that again. That's not us. What you saw tonight, that's the type of team we really are."
Clark led the Mustangs (10-2, 3-1) with 16 points. Senior guard Kortney Trappett chipped in with 11 points in the loss.