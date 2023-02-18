Support Local Journalism


The Sandpoint girls basketball team used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to take a lead and held on in the fourth quarter to beat Shelley 69-65 on Saturday to claim the school’s first girls basketball state title.

Karlie Banks and Kelsey Cessna both scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (20-5), who were playing in their first state title game since 1996.

