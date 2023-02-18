The Sandpoint girls basketball team used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to take a lead and held on in the fourth quarter to beat Shelley 69-65 on Saturday to claim the school’s first girls basketball state title.
Karlie Banks and Kelsey Cessna both scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (20-5), who were playing in their first state title game since 1996.
Banks also pulled down 12 rebounds, to achieve the double-double.
Aliya Strock had 10 points in the win.
3A
SNAKE RIVER 49, TIMBERLAKE 36: Snake River won its first state title since 2013, beating Timberlake.
The Panthers (23-3) led 34-30 entering the fourth quarter and pulled ahead using a 15-6 advantage over the final eight minutes.
Rylie Edlefsen led Snake River with 19 points, while Taylee Carlson scored 11.
1A DIVISION I
RAFT RIVER 38, OAKLEY 34: Raft River overcame a fourth quarter deficit to win its first state title in program history.
The Trojans (24-3) trailed 23-19 entering the final frame, but doubled up its own score in the fourth quarter, pouring in 19 more points.
Caroline Schumann had 18 points for Raft River, while Reagan Jones scored 11.
1A DIVISION II
COUNCIL 52, DIETRICH 42: A year after falling in the state title game, Council picked up its first championship.
McKayla Hart had a double-double for the Lumberjacks (17-5) scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while Isabelle Eppich scored 12.