BOISE — Ashley Green didn’t mince words.
“Oh, it was ugly,” the Caldwell High School girls basketball coach said.
Her team shot 10 of 51 (19.6%) from the field, 12 of 29 (41.4%) at the free throw line and committed 13 turnovers.
But despite all of that, the Cougars still pulled it out. In arguably their worst performance of the season, they somehow managed a 32-26 win over Bishop Kelly Tuesday night in what was supposed to be a 4A Southern Idaho Conference showdown. It was instead the fewest amount of points either team had scored in a game this season. The 32 points for Caldwell was the fewest in a win in six years.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we were able to close it out,” Caldwell senior point guard Jade Martinez said. "A win's a win, no one sees how ugly it was. But on the books, it looks good for us.”
Martinez scored a game-high 14 points with seven rebounds and seven steals. Senior guard Katrina Vallejo added seven points and five rebounds for the Cougars (10-2 overall, 6-1 4A SIC), who despite it being “ugly,” won their seventh game in a row. They also remained tied with Middleton for first place in the 4A SIC.
But it sure didn’t look like it was going to be that way — not after the first half.
Caldwell went just 3 of 26 (11.5%) from the field. The Cougars missed their first seven shots of the game and didn’t have a field goal until a 3-pointer by Martinez with three minutes and forty-five seconds left in the first quarter. They at one point, missed 11 consecutive shots. Caldwell scored its only field goal of the second quarter on a layin by junior post Courtney Williams at the 2:05 mark.
“I think we were just tired,” Green said. “Everything was short. Everything was falling short. You could just see we weren’t getting our legs under our shots.”
Luckily, the Cougars' defense kept them in the game.
They held the Knights (7-5, 6-2) to just 5 of 20 shooting from the field. Bishop Kelly also turned the ball over 11 times to only lead 13-11 at the break.
The Cougars finally got their offense going in the third quarter. After missing their first shot, they made consecutive baskets for the first time all game. Martinez and Williams each recorded steals for fast break layins to give Caldwell a 15-13 lead a minute and a half in.
Caldwell sank six of its first nine shots that led to a 6-0 run and a 24-19 advantage with 2:45 left in the third. It never trailed again.
“When we get on runs like that, it really helps us,” Martinez said. “It gives us a little bit of confidence where we’re able to relax more and run through our offense.”
But the shooting woes returned in the fourth quarter — and in a big way. Caldwell had its worst shooting quarter — going 1 of 10 from the field. It also didn't get any help from the free throw line at 6 of 14 (42.9%) It resulted in Bishop Kelly cutting the lead all the way down to one at 27-26 on a jumper by junior post Molly Murrin with 3:23 remaining.
That’s as close as the Knights got, though. Caldwell’s defense came to the rescue again.
Bishop Kelly didn’t score a single point for the rest of the game. It instead committed four turnovers and missed its final six shots.
The Knights shot 10 of 47 (21.3%) for the game and turned the ball over 19 times. They entered averaging 52 points per game, but left with a new season low. The 26 points were the fewest Bishop Kelly had scored in a game since a 34-23 loss to Burley in the 2018 state semis.
“We were like moths to a flame out there,” Vallejo said. “We may not be the biggest team, but we were really flying around out there and I think that was the difference tonight.”
Junior guard Ali Chatterton scored six points for the Knights, who lost their third straight game to Caldwell. Olivia Jolley, Addie Hiler and Erin Parker all finished with five points for Bishop Kelly.
The Cougars are now 7-0 on the road this season. They haven’t lost a true road game since a 54-48 defeat against Middleton on Dec. 5, 2018.
“It’s weird, we play better on the road,” Green said. “And I can’t explain why that is. But we do. Those home games are the ones I worry about a little bit more.”