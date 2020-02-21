BOISE — The Caldwell girls basketball team ran into the toughest defense in the state on Friday.
And for the second year in a row, the Cougars' state title dreams were ended at the hands of Century.
The Diamondbacks held Caldwell to 22.2% from the field, including 4 of 27 in the second half, as Century won 47-28 in the 4A state semifinal, a rematch of last year's state title game, also won by the Diamondbacks.
“We shot terrible from the field,” Caldwell coach Ashley Green said. “We got looks, they just didn't fall. And theirs did. They shot well from 3-point range and they were just the better team today.”
Instead of getting another shot at the state title, Caldwell (22-4) falls to the third-place game, where it will take on Sandpoint at 11 a.m. today at Timberline High. Century (21-3) will attempt to defend its state crown against No. 1 Bonneville at 6 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
“We get one more game together this season,” said Jade Martinez, who led Caldwell with 12 points. “We get a chance to play and not go home empty-handed. So that's a good motivation to have one more good game together.”
Century, which beat Caldwell 41-26 last year at the Idaho Center, held the Cougars to their lowest point total of the season. The top-ranked defense in the 4A classification, which entered the game allowing an average of 33.3 points per game, forced Caldwell into 16 turnovers.
The Cougars felt the defensive pressure early, as Caldwell went more than seven minutes without scoring a point. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks jumped out to a 13-0 lead.
“We knew that we were better than that and that's not how we play at all,” said Martinez. “So we just turned things around and played how we know how to play.”
Courtney Williams got Caldwell on the board with two free throws with 43.1 seconds left in the first quarter and Martinez had Caldwell's first field goal on a 3-pointer with under five seconds left in the first to make the score 13-5.
Caldwell got the deficit down to 23-19 late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Martinez, her third of the first half, but Ashton Adamson responded with a 3-pointer for Century on the other end of the quarter and familiar offensive woes returned for Caldwell to start the second half.
“We definitely felt we had a chance to stay in the game and do our thing,” said Green, who saw her team hit five of its 10 field goals in the second quarter. “It's just that they're a big team and we didn't match their height.”
Once again in the third quarter, the Cougars struggled to find offense until the end of the quarter. Kaydence Moore hit a basket for Caldwell with just under 30 seconds to go in the third, but that was the Cougars' only points of the third quarter. Meanwhile, Century had scored the first 11 points of the second half, part of a 14-0 run which gave the Diamondbacks a 37-19 lead.
Adamson hit two 3-pointers during that 14-0 run, while Lexi Bull ended the run with five straight points for the Diamondbacks. Bull was able to do damage to the Cougars from everywhere on the court, scoring 19 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. She finished with two 3-point field goals and had six offensive rebounds to go with the eight she pulled down on the defensive side. She also had a game-high three assists.
“We watched the Blackfoot game (in Thursday's first round), and she didn't do a whole lot,” Green said about the 6-foot Bull. “She's stepped up big for them tonight.”
BURLEY 43, MIDDLETON 18: Middleton's offense went cold, shooting just 1 of 25 from 3-point range as the Vikings fell in a 4A consolation semifinal.
Karli Blue hit Middleton's only 3-pointer, but 10 other players attempted at least one for the Vikings (17-8).
The loss ends a run of three straight years where Middleton took home a trophy at the state tournament, with the Vikings finishing third the last two years and winning the state title in 2017.
Blue and Ashley Campbell both had five points, leading Middleton's scoring effort, while four players finished with two points. Zoey Moore had a team-high five rebounds.