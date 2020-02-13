CALDWELL — There’s a new banner in the Caldwell High gymnasium.
“This is our first district championship, I think forever,’’ Cougars coach Ashley Green said after her team’s 47-37 victory over Middleton in the 4A District III championship game Thursday. “This just feels so amazing. I’m so happy for these girls.’’
Those girls were enjoying the moment, too.
“It feels amazing,’’ senior guard Katrina Vallejo said. “This is our first district championship, the school’s first district title. It just feels great.’’
Both teams qualified for the state tournament after semifinal wins on Tuesday, but the two rivals (Middleton won both regular season games) went at it throughout, particularly defensively.
“Their crowd was electric, it was a real electric setting in here tonight,’’ said Middleton coach Jacob Doty. “They came out real fired up and we didn’t respond. We had some issues tonight. We just threw it away way too much.’’
Both teams were guilty of the turnover bug, Middleton (17-6) finishing with 22 giveaways while the Cougars finished with 19.
Frantic defense — just the way the 21-3 Cougars like it.
“This district tournament, we’ve just been playing harder, all being on the same page,’’ Vallejo said after finishing with 12 points. “We love our defense, flying around like we always do.’’
“We let them beat us down the court when we’ve played this year, so we told them we have to get back,’’ Green said. “And that’s what we did tonight. This was a tremendous defensive game, just look at that score.’’
Third-ranked Middleton led 19-17 at the half before No. 5 Caldwell finally got the offense going in the third period, outscoring the Vikings 13-6 to take a 31-25 lead into the final eight minutes.
And the new district champs would not let their rivals really challenge late. Middleton was forced to foul midway through the final period and Caldwell delivered, especially senior post Aaliyah Kennedy who went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line the stretch on her way to a game high 15 points while pulling down nine rebounds.
“Free throws were a main focus. In practice they had to make 10 straight to go home. It took some a while but it paid off tonight,’’ Green said.
“This was probably her (Kennedy) best game of the year. She had been struggling a little lately but she was very confident tonight. She even told me late, she said ‘I want to shoot the free throws.’’’
Zoey Moore led Middleton with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, while pulling down four rebounds.
KUNA 47, BISHOP KELLY 40: The Kavemen earned the right for a state play-in game with the win over the Knights.
Gracee Gustin led the Kavemen with 19 points and four rebounds while Darsi Avery had eight points and four rebounds.
Alli Chatteron had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Knights.