NAMPA — Leading up to the 5A girls basketball state tournament this week, Kim Brydges laid out a challenge to her three senior captains.
At Boise’s weekly captain’s lunch, Brydges told Ella Nelson, Ava Oakland and Ashley Banks that the Brave’s success would run through them. It was OK to be nervous or excited, she said. But the coach challenged the trio to be one thing above all else: Confident.
The three seniors took their coach's word to heart on Thursday, combining to score 46 points as Boise took a 52-38 win against Post Falls in the opening round of the 5A tournament, moving on to the semifinals for the first time since 2019.
“All three of us contributed to that,” said Banks, who led Boise with 18 points. “The 46 points, it’s a big deal, that’s what we’re all about. We’re all best friends, so it’s awesome for us to get to that semifinal just being confident in our plays.”
The No. 5 Brave (20-3) advance to take on top-seeded Lake City at 5 p.m. today in the semifinals. A win there and Boise will be playing for its first state title since 2005. In each of their last two seasons, Boise was knocked out in the first round, but rebounded to win the consolation championship.
“It’s super exciting, we always got to the quarterfinal game at state,” said Oakland, who had 15 points and six rebounds. "But we’ve kind of always lost in the quarterfinals, when I think we should have won and were the better team. So, it’s good to show this game to finally show what we’re all about and finally get the win.”
Nelson scored 13 points and had five rebounds, while sophomore Avery Howell pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Brave.
Boise started getting separation on the Trojans midway through the first quarter, when back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers turned an early 7-6 deficit into a 15-7 lead, almost in the blink of an eye.
Freshman Avery Patricco had the first 3-pointer for Boise before Nelson hit two of her own.
Boise didn’t give up the lead the rest of the way.
It was part of a 15-5 run for the Brave to end the quarter.
“I think it set the tone and showed us that we got this, let’s extend the lead, get a stop and score on offense,” said Oakland. “That was important for us in our momentum and finishing the game strong.”
A Banks basket late in the first quarter gave Boise a 19-12 lead, but that was just the start of the senior center’s big night. Banks, who is signed to play at Southern Utah, didn’t miss a shot all afternoon, hitting all seven of her field goal attempts and going 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
“She just had tremendous focus,” said Brydges. “I think last year in the state tournament it was kind of up and down in terms of her play and consistency. But I thought she did a much better job getting the ball where she needs to get it, just a little higher on the block.”
Three more baskets in the second quarter from Banks, including the Brave’s opening and closing scores of the frame, gave Banks 12 points going into halftime, where Boise led 31-23.
“I’ve been working on setting my feet, finding the basket and looking for the backboard,” Banks said. “I guess it paid off.”
Post Falls (18-8) had a chance to significantly close the gap on a 41-30 deficit late in the third quarter, but the Trojans missed six consecutive free throws, keeping the score from getting any closer.
Oakland hit a basket before the end of the quarter, then Banks hit two more field goals to open the fourth quarter, putting Boise ahead 47-30 and on its way to the semifinal and a date with Lake City.
“I think it’s kind of going to be a little bit like this game,” said Oakland. “Every game is going to be a hard game. It’s going to be tough to win, but I know we got it. A lot of defensive stops and being confident on offense is what will help us win the game.”
LAKE CITY 44, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 39: Rocky Mountain coach BJ Humphreys knew that not many outside his locker room gave his team a chance against the top seed in the tournament.
But through hard-nosed defense and physical rebounding, the Grizzlies took Lake City to the brink of an upset.
Rocky Mountain trailed by just one point with under four minutes to go, but ultimately the upset bid fell just short, as the Grizzlies weren’t able to make their baskets at the end.
“I don’t think there’s anyone outside our inner circle that gave us a chance to keep it within 20,” Humphreys said. “Deservingly so, they’re getting the write ups before the tournament and all that stuff. Nobody was paying attention to us. So, I’m incredibly proud of our team, we were not favored and not expected to do well, period.”
The Grizzlies (12-14) held the Timberwolves (21-3), who entered the game with the second-highest scoring average in 5A this season, to a season-low in points. Rocky Mountain also had a 41-24 advantage I rebounding, including 18 offensive rebounds, compared to 19 defensive rebounds for the Timberwolves.
“We were just on the same page together,” said senior Marli Reed, who led the Grizzlies with 10 points. “The whole team was on the same page on defense and offense.”
Perhaps no possession summed up the Grizzlies’ efforts on the board better than one that ended on a layup by Reed with 44.5 seconds left in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain was able to pull down four offensive rebounds on that possession, before Reed found an open lay to cut Lake City’s lead to 27-25.
Rocky Mountain had 17 second chance points in the game, despite shooting 14 of 48 from the field.
“Rebounding is a huge key for us, we always want to be plus-5 on the boards,” Humphreys said. “Plus-10 is a great number and plus-17 is phenomenal. If we don’t rebound like that, maybe it is a 20-point game, the game everybody thought it was going to be. But our effort was incredible, our spirit, out bench enthusiasm, we gave it all.”
A basket by Brielle Magnuson with under four minutes to go cut Rocky Mountain’s deficit to 36-35, but that was as close as the Grizzlies got to taking the lead, as Lake City didn’t allow a field goal the rest of the way.
Averee Osterhout finished with nine points for Rocky Mountain, while Anna Dabell had seven points and seven rebounds, five of those rebounds coming on the offensive end. Sydney Tannaci led the Grizzlies with 10 rebounds.
Rocky Mountain moves to the consolation bracket, where it will face Post Falls at noon today at Mountain View High.
“We’re still keeping our heads up high, because we just played a good game,” said Reed. “We weren’t expected to come to state and we played the No. 1 team and lost by 5. So, I think our heads are up high and we’re just hoping for the best.”