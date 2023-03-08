...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LOWER TREASURE VALLEY
COUNTY...
HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 412 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was near
Notus, or near Parma moving northeast at 15 MPH.
THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Sand Hollow around 420 PM MST.
New Plymouth and Letha around 510 PM MST.
SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.
&&
TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 214DEG 14KT 4375 11686
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Boise High School's Avery Howell (23) battles through the Coeur d’Alene defense on her way to the basket during the 5A Girl’s State Basketball Tournament on Feb. 17 at the Ford Idaho Center.
Boise High junior Avery Howell was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday. Howell is the fourth Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Boise High.
The 6-foot forward led the Brave to a 23-3 record and a third-place finish in the 5A state tournament. She averaged a double-double on the season with 22.1 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Howell added 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game. In the postseason, she averaged 23.8 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. She recorded 20 double-doubles and now holds the program record for single-season points (551) and rebounds (345).
“She was able to take over the game for her team—we did not have anyone that could defend her,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said in a release. “She’s an extremely hard match up for teams with her length and speed. She is super tough and can rebound (with physicality)."
Howell has volunteered in Boise's Pink Zone game, an annual game which raises funds for breast cancer research and awareness. This season's game, the 14th annual event raised $6,192, setting a record. She has also volunteered as a camp counselor at summer youth basketball camps. In the classroom, Howell holds 3.6 weighted GPA.
Howell joins recent Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Players of the Year Amari Whiting (2021-22, Burley High School), Naya Ojukwu (2020-21, Mountain View High School), Peyton McFarland (2019-20, Boise High School), and Darian White (2018-19, Mountain View High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.