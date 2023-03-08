5A Girls State BASKETBALL (BHS vs. CDA)

Boise High School's Avery Howell (23) battles through the Coeur d’Alene defense on her way to the basket during the 5A Girl’s State Basketball Tournament on Feb. 17 at the Ford Idaho Center.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise High junior Avery Howell was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday. Howell is the fourth Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Boise High.

The 6-foot forward led the Brave to a 23-3 record and a third-place finish in the 5A state tournament. She averaged a double-double on the season with 22.1 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Howell added 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game. In the postseason, she averaged 23.8 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. She recorded 20 double-doubles and now holds the program record for single-season points (551) and rebounds (345).

