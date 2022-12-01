Subscribe
The Boise High girls basketball team coasted to its seventh straight win Thursday.
The Brave (7-1) topped Columbia 60-19 in a nonleague game.
Avery Howell led the Brave with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Kaity Haan added 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
PARMA 52, WEST JEFFERSON 33: The Panthers cruised in the nonleague game at the Ririe Tournament.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 14 points and Taylor Kaiser had nine points and five steals.
FRUITLAND 57, NEW PLYMOUTH 33: The Grizzlies’ big first half was too much for the Pilgrims in a nonleague game.
Aleksi Drollinger led Fruitland with 16 points and Brooke Hardy had 12.
