Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — There appears no stopping the Boise girls basketball team, even as the Brave hit the toughest three league opponents at the end of the season.

By the time they face a state championship game rematch against Timberline on Tuesday, state tournament seeding could be the only thing on the line.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments