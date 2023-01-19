MERIDIAN — There appears no stopping the Boise girls basketball team, even as the Brave hit the toughest three league opponents at the end of the season.
By the time they face a state championship game rematch against Timberline on Tuesday, state tournament seeding could be the only thing on the line.
Boise came away with 53-22 win Thursday against an Owyhee squad looking to shake things up in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings, but instead the Brave (17-1, 10-0 SIC) won their 17th straight game by at least 15 points to clinch at least a share of the SIC crown.
“We’re feeling pretty good, I think this is the right time of the season to be playing our best basketball,” said junior forward Avery Howell, who led the Brave with 23 points. “Going into districts and state and big games next week, I think it’s super good for our team.”
The Brave can clinch the outright league title with a win Saturday at home against Rocky Mountain or on Tuesday against Timberline. That would also clinch a No. 1 seed for Boise at the 5A District III tournament, which begins next week. The Strom, Grizzlies and Wolves, along with Eagle, all now sit two games behind Boise after Timberline beat Rocky Mountain Thursday.
“That’s one of our goals,” said Boise coach Kim Brydges. “We have goals and that’s definitely one of the things that’s on our goal sheet. But more importantly than that, it’s just getting better every day. That’s really what we want to do, play with a high intensity and get better every single day.”
Owyhee (14-3, 7-2), a second-year program, came in hoping to create a tie atop the standings with a win. But Boise squashed those notions early with defense that kept the Storm from getting baskets all evening.
“I think we communicate,” Howell said about the defense. “I think we talk screens really well. Whether we’re switching, pushing up, whatever we’re doing to guard those screens, it all comes down to communication.”
The only Owyhee player to score in the first quarter was Sydnie Rodriguez, who scored Owyhee’s first seven points of the game before Mikale Roy hit a 3-pointer pointer in the second quarter.
That’s the way the night went for Owyhee all night. Outside Roy’s basket, Adelynn Wright’s 3-pointer in the third and three free throws in the fourth, all of the Storm’s points were scored by Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, a transfer from Borah whose appeal to be eligible for the district and state tournaments was denied earlier this week, finished with 13 of Owyhee’s 22 points.
Meanwhile, Boise was able to spread the ball around more effectively, with Avery Patricco scoring 11 and Kaity Haan finishing with nine points.
“It’s awesome, you can’t just guard one person, you have to guard all five people which is really hard to do,” Howell said. “When everyone’s playing their best basketball, it’s just fun.”
For Boise, the win marked its 17th straight win since dropping the season opener at Lake City, 73-62. Since then, there hasn’t really been anyone who has been able to keep up with the Brave, including Timberline, who Boise beat 44-28 in nonconference action on Nov. 15.
Timberline beat Boise in last season’s 5A state championship game.
The Brave will get one final shot to see how they match up against the Wolves in the regular season finale, the conclusion of the toughest three-game stretch of the conference slate.
“That was literally the luck of the draw,” Brydges said about playing Owyhee, Rocky Mountain and Timberline at the end. “When I saw the schedule, I was pumped about that. We want to be playing the best teams right before district, because that’s going to prepare us for the next step. I’m excited for that challenge.”