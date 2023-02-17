Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — The Boise girls basketball team gave top-seed Coeur d’Alene all it could handle in the Brave’s push to return to the 5A State Championship game.

But in the end, it was the Vikings who made one extra play as Coeur d’Alene came away with a 51-50 double overtime win Friday in the state semifinals.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

