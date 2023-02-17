NAMPA — The Boise girls basketball team gave top-seed Coeur d’Alene all it could handle in the Brave’s push to return to the 5A State Championship game.
But in the end, it was the Vikings who made one extra play as Coeur d’Alene came away with a 51-50 double overtime win Friday in the state semifinals.
“That was quite a game,” said Boise coach Kim Brydges. “I told the girls ‘I can’t be disappointed in you.’ Obviously, we’re disappointed in the outcome, but the effort was there. Coeur d’Alene is a good team, we’re a really good team. It came down to one extra possession.”
Boise was looking to advance to the state championship game for the second year in a row and hoped to take home its first title since 2005 after falling 36-35 to Timberline on a late 3-pointer a year ago. But for the second year in a row the Brave (22-3) saw their dreams end with a one-point loss.
They will try and regroup and face Timberline in the third-place game at noon today at Ridgevue High.
“That’s our third loss on the season,” said Brydges. “We’ve had a tremendous season so far and we have something to play for tomorrow. Obviously, when you get to the state tournament, you’ve got to get three in a row. We came up a little bit short tonight.”
Boise fell despite big games from Avery Howell and Kaity Haan. Howell, a junior who holds 20 college offers, finished with 25 points and 24 rebounds, while Haan, a sophomore, had 21 points to go with seven rebounds.
“This was a huge step up for her,” Brydges said about Haan’s play. “I wasn’t real pleased with her defense yesterday, she fouled out of the game and had a lot of silly foolish fouls. But we challenged her today and that’s the type of Kaity we see every single day in practice, so it was exciting to see that.”
Boise led 41-36 with 51 seconds left in the game, but Coeur d’Alene’s Teagan Colvin got a basket to cut the lead to three, then after a pair of missed Boise free throws hit a 3-pointer with 21.3 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.
Both teams managed just two points in the first overtime period and Colvin scored six of the Vikings’ eight points in the second overtime to help Coeur d’Alene (23-2) move on to today’s championship game against Rocky Mountain.
Colvin finished with a game-high 28 points.
Outside of Howell and Haan, their two forwards, Boise got just four points. The Brave were 0 for 10 from beyond the 3-point ark.
“We had some good looks, I think a couple sure looked like they were going to go down for us,” said Brydges. “That’s not characteristic of our team. We shoot a lot better than that, so that was a little tough.”