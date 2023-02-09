BOISE — A year ago it was Avery Howell’s late-game heroics that sparked the Boise girls basketball team to its first 5A District III title in 18 years.
This time around, the Boise High junior made sure to spark her team in the first half, so they could survive late.
Howell helped jump start a late first-half run with a pair of and-1 buckets and Boise withstood a late run by Rocky Mountain to take a 49-47 win on Thursday and claim its second straight 5A District III championship.
“It’s going to lead us into next week and give us all the momentum we need for state next weekend,” said Howell, who finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. “Some of the girls were on the court last year when we won the district championship game and I think it’s a super fun experience.”
Howell forced overtime in last year’s district championship win with a fast break layup and free throw to tie the game. On Tuesday her old fashioned 3-point plays helped spark a 13-0 Boise run to end the first half and give the Brave a 28-16 lead going into the locker room.
The Brave needed every single one of those points to help withstand the run from the Grizzlies, who cut the lead to one possession late.
“We’ve been preparing for this moment,” said Avery Patricco, who had eight points, including two free throws with 11 seconds left to help clinch the victory. “We like those close games because we know how to play in them. It just gives us what we’ll see at state.”
Rocky Mountain took a 12-9 lead into the second quarter, but Alison Turcke quickly tied the game with a 3 pointer for the Brave. Boise took its first lead less than two minutes into the second quarter when Howell sank a shot on which she was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw, making it 15-13.
After a Rocky Mountain 3-pointer regained the lead for the Grizzlies briefly, Howell hit another old fashioned 3-point play, sparking the first-half run and Boise didn’t give up the lead the rest of the way.
Kaity Haan had seven points during that run, including a basket and free throw with five seconds left in the first half to give Boise a 12-point lead.
“We were all just pushing for a lead going into halftime so we had that momentum coming back in the seconds half,” said Howell. “All of us sharing the ball just helped us a lot.”
But the Grizzlies fought back in the fourth quarter, with an 8-1 run cutting Boise’s lead down to 43-41 with just more than two minutes left. Five straight points from Brielle Magnuson cut the Brave lead to one possession.
Howell sank four straight free throws to get Boise’s lead back up to six, but a basket and foul from Zoe Archibald made it 47-44 with 18 seconds left.
After Boise got the ball across half court, Rocky Mountain fouled and Patricco hit her free throws, which helped the Brave survive even after a 3-pointer by Averee Osterhout with less than a second left on the clock.
“We’re pulling through these tight games,” said Howell. “I think there’s some teams that aren’t really having as close of games and they’re not really pulling through them. I think it’s good for our team to get through these games and pull through them.”
Both teams will compete at the 5A State Tournament next week at the Ford Idaho Center.