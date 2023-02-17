NAMPA — Seventy-three seconds.
That’s how long it took for the Bishop Kelly girls basketball team’s state title dreams to be thwarted by the Shelley Russets on Friday.
In those first 73 seconds of the fourth quarter of the 4A State Semifinal Game, the Knights saw a tie game turn into a nine-point deficit and were never able to recover. By the time all was said and done, it was Shelley marching on to today’s state title game against Sandpoint with a 60-48 win.
“I thought we battled, I thought we had a good shot to win that game, especially when it was 39-39,” said Bishop Kelly coach Derek McCormick. “We just made a couple mistakes and they took advantage of it. That’s what basketball is all about.”
The Knights had just capped a 19-point third quarter with a basket by Riley Walker to tie the game at 39. But the first 1 minute, 13 seconds of the fourth proved to be about as disastrous as possible for the Knights.
It started with a 3-pointer by Shelley junior Brinley Cannon, who is orally committed to BYU. On Shelley’s next possession, Cannon again found the basket, this time while she was being fouled. She hit the free throw to make it 45-39. Then it was Graci Stevens who hit a 3-pointer.
All of a sudden, the Russets had a three-possession lead.
“It’s tough,” McCormick said about having to overcome that sudden rush. “I think we also had some shots go in and out that would have helped us. We had a couple 3s late in the game that were hitting sides of the rim and bounce out. That would have helped stymie that run a little bit.”
Shelley extended the run to 11-0 a couple of minutes later with a Mia Williams basket, and even though the Knights (21-4) were able to cut the deficit to 52-46 on a Jordyn Carnell layup with two and a half minutes left, Shelley still pulled away late for a 12-point victory.
Keira Lizama led the Knights, scoring 10 points, while Logan McCarthy and Caroline Knothe both finished with eight.
Cannon led Shelley with a double-double, scoring 25 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.
“She’s a good player, she knows how to play basketball,” McCormick said about Cannon. “She knows how to control her body, she’s shifty and she did a good job and her teammates picked her up. That probably made the difference, you know she’s going to get some points, but the teammates around her contributed, and that was the difference in the game.”
Bishop Kelly will still be playing for a trophy today, just not the blue one they came into this tournament hunting for. The Knights will face Columbia, who they’ve beaten three times this season, for third place at noon at Timberline High.
“We talked about getting through some adversity,” McCormick said. “Trophies last forever, so we’re hoping we can take a trophy with us so they seniors will have something that will stay at Bishop Kelly forever. We’re going to go out there and compete, and play Columbia for a fourth time.”