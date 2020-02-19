BOISE — Ava Ranson leads the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in scoring at 18.0 points per game.
She holds school records for the most points in a single game (36), a season (461) and for a career (1,385).
And she was a 2020 McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Yet, arguably the greatest Timberline High School girls basketball player of all-time is far more concerned with other things — like trying to deliver the program its first state championship since 2003.
The senior guard, who is signed to Montana State, and the second-ranked Wolves (21-3) will start that quest at 8 p.m. Thursday against Post Falls (13-10) at the Ford Idaho Center in the opening round of the 5A state tournament.
“Ava always puts the team in front of her needs and looks at the bigger picture,” freshman guard Lauren McCall said. “All she wants is to win, but only if it involves a whole team. She makes sure everyone is all in and is having fun.”
A lot of that attitude stems from what happened to Ranson during her first two years in the program.
As a starting guard, Ranson and Timberline won a combined 21 games and lost by an average of almost 15 points to extend its postseason drought to 12 years by the end of the 2017-18 season. Todd Simpson then stepped down after six seasons.
It wasn’t much better for Ranson on the personal front either.
She didn’t make the All-5A SIC team as a freshman. Ranson was then left off the first team the following year despite leading the league in assists (4.2 assists per game) and being second in scoring (14.6 points per game).
Ranson was hardly being recruited, too.
So Ranson grabbed her shooting journal and wrote down, “300 shots per day.” She also replicated one of her favorite players, two-time NBA MVP Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry. Ranson dribbled two basketballs at a time for hours on end both on the hardwood floors of gymnasiums and on the concrete pavement of her driveway.
“She’s constantly having to prove herself and that’s what makes her special,” Montana State coach Tricia Binford said. “When kids have arrived, you get some kids who will plateau. But this kid is always going to find something to get better at. She’s extremely driven. I love that about her.”
It all corresponded with the arrival of Andy Jones as Timberline's head coach.
Jones was hired after resigning a month earlier from Middleton, where he won five state championships. Jones has six state titles overall — the second most behind Emery Roy (9).
They were a perfect match.
The Wolves went 19-7 on their way to snapping a 13-year postseason drought. They took third at state where Ranson played on a sprained ankle.
"She loves basketball and practice and anytime she's on the court, she's happy," Jones said. "So anytime you coach kids like that it's fun because they enjoy what they're doing. And they want to be coached and they want to get better."
Ranson had a great year herself.
She set the single-game scoring record with 36 points at Centennial on Dec. 22, 2018. Ranson went 11 of 16 from the field and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line in a 70-46 win. Ranson led the conference in scoring at 18.0 ppg to earn All-5A SIC first-team honors.
But the game against Centennial a month earlier was also a fond memory for her. Sophomore post Sophie Glancey had 12 points in her second-ever game on varsity in a 70-54 win. When Glancey subbed out in the closing minutes, Ranson stood up and gave her a hug.
“She told me that she was really proud of me. It made me feel so good and so proud of myself. I really felt like I belonged on that team,” Glancey said. “Ava has always been kind of a rock for our team. She is always steady and someone we can confide in.”
Ranson is having another banner year this season.
She crossed the 1,000-point barrier in the season opener against Capital on Nov. 15.
She recorded 17 points in a quarter against Boise on Dec. 10.
She led the 5A SIC in scoring for the second straight season.
She was second in assists (3.2 apg) and seventh in steals (2.0).
She became the first girls basketball player from Timberline ever to be nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
And she fulfilled her dream of being a Division I college basketball player by signing her National Letter of Intent with Montana State in November.
“It’s the best feeling in the world, not only to prove it to other people, but prove it to myself,” Ranson said. “Not only was I doubted by other people, but I doubted myself and my ability to go play somewhere big.
“But wouldn't be here without my teammates. They made me the player that I am, they gave me the opportunity to be the leader that I am. I credit who I am and the player I am to those girls.”
Timberline is making back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in 14 years because of Ranson's willingness to do whatever it takes to win — even if it means not being the focal point of the offense.
In the first round of the district tournament, Borah held Ranson to just two points — a career low. The Wolves still won 40-29 because she dished the ball off to other players like senior post Emma Ellinghouse and sophomore guard Audrey Taylor, who had 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Ranson then had eight points, six assists and five rebounds in a 61-56 loss to Mountain View in the district championship game last Friday — with the flu.
“She is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever played with,” Glancey said. “That’s actually one of my favorite things about Ava is how humble she is. She is definitely good enough that she could be super cocky and nobody could be mad at her for it. But she is not and that’s what separates her from other players.”
And Timberline is having its best season in 16 years because of it.
Twenty of its wins have come by double digits with a point differential of more than 25.
It was the No. 1 team in the state for almost a month and at one point had an 11-game winning streak.
It could get even better with a state championship. That's what's most important to Ranson.
It always has been.
“We’ve built this program up from nothing to one of the top programs in the state,” Ranson said. “So just to end my high school career with the blue trophy in my hands would, hands down, beat any records or honors I’ve ever received.”