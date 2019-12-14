NAMPA — Jessie Wood gets the same question every time she wears a pair of shorts.
“Oh, how did you get those scars?”
It’s basketball season, so it’s been a lot lately.
The Nampa Christian High School girls basketball player has two noticeably large scars on her left knee. One is two inches to the left of her kneecap and the other is three inches below.
They're the reason why the senior point guard has played in just 19 games over the last two years.
But following two surgeries and more than 445 hours of rehab during the last 17 months, she's finally healthy again. Wood has the Trojans (7-2, 1-0 2A WIC) off to their best start in a decade.
"The amazing thing about all of this, is not just the fact that Jessie came back, but her attitude throughout the whole ordeal," Nampa Christian assistant coach Marc Taylor said. "Jessie always came in with a smile and a positive attitude. She still led from the bench with an amazing maturity. If I'm being honest, I don't know if I would have been able to deal with it the same way she did. She had a maturity that was just beyond her years."
Wood was a breath of fresh air to the program as a freshman in 2016.
Nampa Christian hadn’t qualified for state since 2012 — it still hasn’t. The Trojans have only been to the postseason twice since last winning it all in 2003. They had won just five games total in the two seasons prior to Wood’s arrival from Marsing.
Wood was an All-2A Western Idaho Conference second-team selection and Nampa Christian won eight games that first season.
The Trojans got off to a 4-2 start the following year.
"She was the type of player that made others around her better," senior wing Ella de Jong said. "Jessie had that fire that not a lot of kids have, especially at that age. She wanted to win more than anything, so we were really excited about the future with her leading us. A player like her hadn't come around here in a really long time."
Wood had never really been hurt before. There was the occasional rolled ankle and that was it.
But on Dec. 7, 2017 that all changed.
She ran for a long rebound following a missed 3 four minutes into a home game against Weiser. Wood was just outside of the 3-point line near the entrance of the gymnasium when she felt an opposing player closing in. So in order to evade the player, Wood suddenly whipped around while grabbing the ball — her entire body went, except for the left leg.
She heard a loud pop and collapsed instantly.
The results of her MRI came back two weeks later — it was a completely torn ACL.
“There was nothing there,” Wood said.
The injury set off a chain reaction.
The Trojans lost six of their next eight games by an average of 25.8 points, including a 67-15 loss to Melba on Jan. 6, 2018, a few days after Wood’s surgery. The 52-point loss was the worst in school history in at least 12 years.
Cam Long resigned as head coach three days later.
“I kind of felt responsible for it all,” Wood said. “Like maybe if I wouldn’t have gotten hurt, he would still be there. I felt like I let my entire team down."
Wood rehabbed at St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and with John Hartman at Anytime Fitness in Caldwell. Hartman is a former Northwest Nazarene women's basketball coach.
She was cleared a week before the first basketball practice of the 2018-19 season. Her father, Jaime Wood, was the coach now.
However, the reunion was short-lived.
Nampa Christian was in the midst of a five-game winning streak on Jan. 5 when the unthinkable happened. Wood’s surgically repaired knee — the one she had spent the last nine months rehabbing — gave way while trying to crossover ex-Melba player Emma Clark.
She laid on the court in tears — approximately five feet from where she initially got hurt and nearly one year to the day of her first surgery.
“I instantly looked at my dad and said, ‘I did it again,’” Wood said. “I was in shock because I had worked so hard, the hardest I had ever worked before in my life just to get back. I was way stronger than before and everyone told me this was going to be my season.
"So I was heartbroken.”
Wood had her second surgery on Jan. 25. She then watched helplessly at the end of the bench in a brace and on crutches as the Trojans won just four games the rest of that season.
Her playing days appeared to be over.
People told her so as well.
One day after coming home from school, Jaime sat his daughter down and said they needed to talk. He told her he wasn’t going to make her play basketball anymore.
"I'll never forget. She looked at me and said, 'Dad, I love you, but that isn't an option,'" Jaime said. "That was probably the proudest I've ever been of her."
She went right back to St. Luke’s and Hartman to start her rehabilitation all over again.
Wood worked twice as hard as before. It was pretty evident after she puked in the bushes of the neighboring Jolts & Juice while leaving Anytime Fitness with Hartman.
"I'm sure they appreciated that," Hartman said while laughing. "But in all seriousness, she's got more guts than a lot of people I know. I mean you're really talking about getting hit in the mouth pretty hard, twice. That first time is difficult enough to get up from, but that second time, it's pretty unheard of.
"In my experience, a lot of kids quit because they don't want to put themselves through that again because there's no guarantee it's going to lead to anything. But she was willing to take that chance."
Wood returned faster the second time around. She was given the green light a week and a half before state volleyball in late October.
So far so good.
She hasn’t looked like a player that’s basically sat out the last two years. Through nine games, Wood is leading the team in rebounds (51), steals (40) and assists (17). She’s also averaging 11.9 points per game.
Wood just had a career game with a double-double of 22 points and 10 steals against 1A state tournament mainstay Liberty Charter on Dec. 7.
With Wood back in the fold this season, the Trojans have an average margin of victory of 27 points. Their only losses have come to Parma, which is the three-time reigning 3A District III champion and last year’s state runner-up. The Panthers needed overtime to beat them 50-47 on Tuesday.
"Our team is complete now," senior post Olivia Cervantez said. "It just wasn't the same without her. I think you're seeing that now."
While injuries took away two years of her career, she's still the same player she always was.
She still has the height at 6-feet.
She can play any position on the court.
And, surprisingly, she still dives after loose balls.
The only difference is her number. She wears No. 5 now. And of course, the scars that everyone is always asking about.
"I wouldn't change anything," Wood said. "Those two scars represent how much I've grown as a person these last two years. They're a part of who I am and my journey.
“It’s been hard, but if I would have given up, I know I wouldn’t be where I am now. And besides, I think my scars look awesome. I want to show my future kids one day. They’re my battle scars.”
How's that for an answer?