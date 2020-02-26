MERIDIAN — At this time last year, Naya Ojukwu broke down in tears on an airplane while Connie Skogrand contemplated quitting as coach in the middle of the night.
The Mountain View sophomore forward and her coach shared some laughs over a chicken pot pie Tuesday. Two days after going through the grind known as the 5A state tournament, the Mountain View girls basketball team is in good spirits. Winning the third state championship in program history a year after heartbreak can have that effect.
"You don't find a team like this ever," junior guard Trinity Slocum said. "Where every single player is committed like we are. It's a different feel when you're on the court with girls who are wanting to be there fighting for each other, especially with a bunch of girls coming from last year."
Mountain View was supposed to win it last year. Ojukwu even admits to getting measured for a ring well before state.
The Mavericks lost despite having the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, the Idaho Press and Gatorade Player of the Year in Darian White, who leads all freshmen in the nation in steals with 65 at Montana State.
Mountain View featured both the state’s top offense (60.7 points per game) and defense (35.7 ppg).
Twenty of its wins were by double digits with a point differential of almost 25.
It all led to a perfect 25-0 record heading into the state final against Eagle — a team it had already beaten three times by an average of 10.6 points.
"I believe the hype got too much for them. I really do. And part of it, too, was the fact that they were really young. We had a lot of sophomores and juniors on the team at the time," Skogrand said. "So when they're constantly being asked, 'You're 17-0, you're 18-0, you're 19-0,' they weren't ready for that. So I almost wish I would have found a way to throw a game."
Skogrand was right.
When it mattered the most, the pressure of perfection got to the Mavericks. They were owned on the boards 44-31 and shot just 15 of 55 (27.3%) from the field — easily their worst shooting night of the season and three of their best players fouled out down the stretch.
Slocum fouled out with a little more than two minutes remaining. Senior guard Laila Saenz joined her on the bench a minute later and White in the closing seconds.
So Mountain View was upset 51-47 — dashing its dreams of trying to become the first 5A team in a decade (Coeur d’Alene, 2009) — to finish a season undefeated.
"None of the kids had experience being in a championship game on that floor before," Skogrand said. "Even if you have one or two kids who have experienced it before, they can help the others. Eagle had that and understood the pressure of how to win. So I really think that kind of hit us last year."
Saenz and White were caught on camera in tears holding each other in the aftermath.
“I hate that photo,” Saenz said.
They, along with the rest of the team, were forced to watch Eagle receive its state trophy, medals and banner. Most of the Maverick players tossed their medals.
The Mavericks eventually left the floor and the Ford Idaho Center. Everyone but Slocum. She sat in her car by herself in the parking lot until almost midnight.
She was far from the only one in pain.
Skogrand couldn’t even enjoy the simple things like sleeping or watching Oregon State's Destiny Slocum — a former player of hers — play in the Pac-12 Tournament 632 miles away in Las Vegas.
"Middle of the night I'd wake up and go, 'I should of done that,'" Skogrand said. "The shoulda, woulda coudas. It was to the point where I didn't know if I wanted to continue because it took so much out of me."
Saenz spent most of the summer playing with several Eagle players on her Hoop Dreams club team. So all of it was fresh on the team’s mind when it came back together for this season in November.
Despite virtually bringing its entire roster back with nine returners and four starters, the Mavericks were picked third in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference preseason coaches poll. And they proved the other coaches right with a pair of uncharacteristic losses early on.
Mountain View lost to Meridian 59-53 in the third game of the season on Nov. 19. It was the Mavericks’ first time losing to the Warriors in eight years. Two weeks later, they fell to Boise 54-51 at home — a place they hadn’t lost at in more than a year.
But unlike last season, there were no more questions of an undefeated season.
And the first four state media polls didn’t have them ranked No. 1.
Mountain View won its next 13 games, all but two by double figures, to claim its second straight SIC title. And even without the services of two-time All-SIC post Ojukwu, who sprained and tore a ligament in her left ankle in the first game of the District III Tournament, the Mavericks still kept rolling. They claimed the district title for the second year in a row and for the fourth time in six years with their third consecutive win of the season against Timberline — the preseason favorite.
"I think our team definitely could've went undefeated this year, but losing gave us a different perspective of our play and taught us some things that we needed," Saenz said. "It took off the pressure and forced us to kind of reevaluate ourselves and asses things differently."
The Mavericks cruised through the first two rounds of state, including a 24-point payback win over Eagle in the semifinals, to get a shot at redemption. But if things were going to be different this time around, Mountain View would have to do something it failed to do last year and had never done before — beat a team four times in a season. Timberline, which had only lost the last two games by a combined seven points, awaited in the finals.
And early on, the task for the Mavericks seemed like it was going to be too much again.
Ojukwu was playing at 50%.
Slocum rolled her left ankle less than three minutes into the game before picking up three fouls midway through the second quarter.
Saenz also rolled her left ankle early in the third quarter and had four fouls with six minutes remaining.
Mountain View had one of its worst shooting games of the season at 21 of 58 (36.2%) with just two 3-pointers.
And it was on the brink of falling behind double digits at 35-28 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
But thanks to a 12-1 run in the fourth and a Ojukwu double-double (game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds), the Mavericks still managed to pull it out with a 55-49 win.
"We just came together," Ojukwu said. "After what we went through last year, there wasn't a doubt in our mind that we weren't going to win. We knew what to expect this time around and we had put in way too much work to come up short again. It was meant to be."
Ojukwu went to Buffalo Wild Wings with Slocum and Saenz to celebrate.
And Skogrand got a good night’s sleep.
What a difference a year makes.
"I'm just extremely proud of this team," Saenz said. "It was shown throughout everything, that we never gave up and had a lot of perseverance as a team."