Last but certainly not least in the Idaho Press’ 2019-20 girls basketball previews is the 2A Western Idaho Conference.
The league hasn’t won a state championship since Nampa Christian in 2003. But it has certainly made a name for itself over the last few years with a team at least making the state semifinals in three out of the last four seasons.
Can the conference continue its impressive run by finally being the one to take the title from the east, where it has lived for the last eight seasons?
Let’s take a look.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Coach: Annie Mintz
Last season: 22-5
State: Third place.
Key players: Madeline Cooke, sr., F; Anna Veeck, jr., F; Savannah Khoury, sr., G.
Notes: Cole Valley Christian came about as close as anyone to knocking off undefeated and eventual state champion Soda Springs on its way to a third-place finish at state. And seven from that team, including five All-WIC players in Cooke (1st), Veeck (1st), Khoury (2nd), Ellie Fraas (2nd) and Lyndsie Krogh (HM), are all back. But the Chargers lost the coach who built and developed much of that team over the last few seasons. Stu Sells left for the same job at Meridian High School. However, Mintz knows a thing or two about basketball as well. She was a two-time All-American at The Master’s University in California and has spent time coaching at places like Timberline. So Cole Valley Christian should not only contend for a league title, but a state title too.
MARSING HUSKIES
Coach: Gloria Nagel
Last season: 8-15
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Autumn Bennett, sr.
Notes: The Huskies looked like they might have a special season with a 7-0 start a year ago. But then they won just one game the rest of the way. Marsing also went winless in league play and lost those games by 31.4 points per game. So there will be a lot of room for improvement this season. The Huskies will be helped out with the return of Bennett, an All-WIC player from last year. But outside of her, it’s a pretty young team.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Coach: Cody Hansen
Last season: 13-10
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Jessica Jones, sr.; Brooke Richardson, jr.; Gracie Warren, sr.
Notes: The Vandals have the longest active playoff drought in the conference. They haven't been to state since 1993. And they’re fully aware of it too. It’s not like McCall-Donnelly hasn’t been close either. It has played in a winner-to-state game in five of the last six seasons. Jones was selected to the All-WIC team last season and Richardson will be in the starting lineup for the third straight year. And with three other returners, this may finally be the Vandals’ year to get over the hump once and for all.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Coach: David Lenz
Last season: 23-2
State: Runner-up.
Key players: Kate Clark, jr., G; Kortney Trappett, sr., G; Kendall Clark, fr., F.
Notes: The Mustangs’ run over the last three years has been one of the best in the state. They have gone a combined 69-6 (92%). Melba has claimed three consecutive WIC, District III and state trophies. The only piece of hardware it hasn’t won is the blue one (state title). And with four returners, all of whom were All-WIC players from a season ago, along with a talented freshman class, there’s no reason to think the run stops now. But Melba is going to have to do so without arguably the greatest player in program history in Emma Clark, who left as the school’s all-time career record holder in points, steals and assists. Her younger sisters are pretty good too, though. Kate has started the last two years and earned All-WIC first-team honors. And Kendall is already 5-foot-10. Combined that with the All-WIC returners in Trappett, Jordan Dayley and Katelyn Young, and a coach with Lenz’s pedigree, the Mustangs should be just fine.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN TROJANS
Coach: Jaime Wood
Last season: 13-11
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Ella de Jong, sr., F; Kennedy Lacy, sr., F; Jessie Wood, sr., G.
Notes: The Trojans were the last team from the conference to win a state title. But since last winning it all in 2003, they’ve only been back to state twice, the last of which being in 2012. Nampa Christian has a good chance at changing that this season, though. It could be the darkhorse of the league. The Trojans bring back four All-WIC players, including de Jong, who was a first-team selection last year. However, most of it is going to come down to the health of Wood, who has torn her ACL in each of the last two seasons. She was an All-WIC player when last seen. So if she can manage to stay healthy, the Trojans could be a serious contender.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Coach: Denise Oliver
Last season: 13-11
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Alyssa Christensen, jr., Denisse Pelayo, sr., Kerissa Rupp, jr.
Notes: It’s been a very up and down few seasons for the Pilgrims with one playoff appearance in the last three years. And it hasn’t entirely been their fault either. They have been plagued with injuries, especially last year when two starters went down with knee injuries. New Plymouth is dealing with those same issues yet again. The 6-2 Christensen is back after a knee injury hampered her much of last year, but according to Oliver, her issue is genetic. The Pilgrims are hoping to get Kennedy Farden back too after she missed nearly all of last season with a torn ACL. But as of right now, she’s still sidelined. However, All-WIC returners in Pelayo (2nd), Harmony Hite (HM) and Nicole Binggeli (HM), along with Rupp, who Oliver calls her best defender, should be enough to keep them competitive while they wait on injuries. But watch out if New Plymouth gets all its pieces back.
VISION CHARTER GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach: Rob McDougall
Last season: 1-15
State: Did not qualify.
Key player: Seanna McDougall, jr.
Notes: The Golden Eagles are the new kids on the block this year. After being an associate member for the last two years, meaning they couldn’t qualify for district or state tournaments, they’re a full-fledged regular member in 2019-20. This will be Vision Charter’s first time playing a full WIC schedule. It struggled last year by averaging just 18.2 points per game and losing by an average of 33 ppg. But with an All-WIC returner in McDougall, the Golden Eagles could build a solid foundation.