MIDDLETON — Parma coach Michael Calkins knew he faced big problems in his State 3A girls basketball tournament semfinal against Timberlake on Friday.
Little problems, too.
The Tigers’ dual inside-outside threat proved too much for the Panthers, as Timberlake ran away with a 66-35 victory over Calkins’ Panthers to advance to the state championship game against Snake River at the Idaho Center today.
“We knew how good they are. I’m not really surprised,’’ said Calkins, whose 20-3 squad takes on Filer in the 11 a.m. third-place game today at Middleton High. “I thought things would be a lot more competitive, but they really came out and took it to us.’’
Timberlake’s inside presence of Brooke Jessen and Blayre Jeffs got things rolling early for the 18-4 Tigers before diminutive guard Tayran Soumas broke things open in the second period. The Tigers rolled to a 31-18 cushion at half that they would never relinquish.
Jessen finished the first half with 12 of her game-high 28 points, while Soumas bombed away for 15 points before half, including four 3 pointers, to coast to the victory after surviving Thursday’s double overtime thriller over two-time defending champion Sugar-Salem.
“She’s phenomenal. We knew going in their posts were dominant. We had a game plan for them but, again, she was phenomenal,’’ Calkins said of the 5-foot-11 junior. “I don’t know, she was on a mission tonight, I guess.’’
Timberlake coach Matt Miller was all smiles speaking of his team’s inside game.
“I’m very happy with our effort tonight. I thought we did a great job inside, really making our presence in the paint known,’’ said Miller, who captured state titles in 2016 and 2017 before third-place finishes the last two years. “Brooke is a great player. She has a lot of offensive skills, both inside and out.’’
While both Jessen and Jeffs are juniors, they will be joined by classmate Soumas, who finished with 17 points.
“Oh, we knew what she can do,’’ Calkins said of the Tigers 5-foot-3 playmaker. “She had seven threes against us last year (a 3A state tournament record). Yeah, we knew what she can do.’’
“Taryn played very well tonight, as she has all season,’’ Miller said. “She knows what we want to do and runs the show very well for us.’’
Timberlake finished the game hitting on a red-hot 59% from the field (26-of-44) while checking the Panthers to 12-of-41 shooting.
“We did a great job defensively. They’re a really good team. They got us last year here so I think we really came back with that in mind,’’ Miller said.
Parma, which lost to Sugar-Salem last year in the championship game, was led by Adyson Harris, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
While falling short of grabbing their school’s first state championship trophy, Calkins believes his team can bounce back for a second-straight state tournament trophy.
“I think they’ve be excited, I know I am,’’ the Panthers coach said. “We’ve got a chance to bring home a trophy, only four teams in the state get a chance to do that. We’ll have two disappointed teams, both wishing they were at the Idaho Center, battling for one of those trophies. I think we’ll be ready.’’
TETON 61, FRUITLAND 39: The Redskins cruised past the Grizzlies in a loser-out game.
Four players finished with seven points each for Fruitland.