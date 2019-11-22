It’s not just about the big boys.
So it’s time to give the little guys some love too with the latest entry in the Idaho Press’ girls basketball breakdown.
The 3A Snake River Valley Conference is still yearning for a championship. It’s been 29 years and the last team to do it isn’t even in the league anymore — Kuna in 1990.
Can the conference end the Treasure Valley’s longest drought, find out here.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIESCoach: Amber Drollinger
Last season: 6-14
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Lilly Richins, sr., G; Abby Smith, sr., G; Grace Johnson, sr., F
Notes: The Grizzlies are still looking for their first playoff appearance since 2015. And this might be the year to do it too. They bring back three starters, all of whom are All-SRV players in Richins (1st), Smith (2nd) and Johnson (HM). The x-factor in all of this is Richins, who is out right now with an injury. But Drollinger says she is expected to be back at the end of December. So while Fruitland may struggle during the early part of the season. It could make a late push and that’s all that really matters anyway.
HOMEDALE TROJANSCoach: Clay Hatfield
Last season: 13-12
State: Qualified.
Key players: Gracie Dines, sr., G; Amaya Aberasturi, so., G; DeLaynie Dorsey, sr., P
Notes: Homedale has quietly been one of the league’s most consistent teams over the last six years. The Trojans have only missed the playoffs once since 2013. Last year was no different. They upset then No. 2 Parma to hand the Panthers their first conference losses in three years before advancing to the third-place game. But there are some uncertainties with this season’s group. It lost coach Cam Holtry, who was the SRV Coach of the Year in 2018-19, and five All-League players from a year ago. The Trojans also only bring back three returners total. However, recent history shows they’re pretty good about rebuilding quickly.
PARMA PANTHERS
Coach: Michael Calkins
Last season: 23-3
State: Runner-up.
Key players: Adyson Harris, sr., G; Grace Jackson, jr., P; Megan Hancock, sr., G
Notes: The Panthers have ruled the conference in recent memory with three District III titles in a row. They’re coming off the best season in program history where they advanced to the state title game for the first time ever. And with eight returners, including three starters, Parma is once again loaded and the favorite to win the conference again. But there’s an elephant in the room. Arguably the best player in program history in three-time SRV Player of the Year Madison Jackson is gone to Montana State. However, younger sister Grace Jackson is pretty good being an All-SRV first-team selection last season. Harris did the same thing last season, and Parma is exceptionally coached, so expect the dominance to continue this year.
PAYETTE PIRATES
Coach: Rashell LeBow
Last season: 2-20
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Madisyn Collingwood, so. F; Journey Lewis, sr., G; Yicel Granados, sr., F
Notes: The Pirates had won just five games over the last five years coming into this season. Their last conference win came all the way back on Jan. 17, 2014. So Payette can only go up from here. It is 2-0 right with two wins against Marsing. Take that for you will. LeBow is hoping to give the Pirates some new life in her first season and she does have a young All-SRV returner in Collingwood and two veteran players in Lewis and Granados to work with. So a step in the right direction could be in store for Payette.
WEISER WOLVERINES
Coach: Laraine Harrison
Last season: 9-15
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Marissa Moyle, sr., Maddy Erickson, jr.; Mattie Shirts, fr.
Notes: The Wolverines have a new person steering the ship for the first time in more than a decade. Nick Reed stepped down after 11 years and Harrison, who is wife of football coach Tom Harrison, assumes the mantle. She’ll have some good talent to work with led by Moyle, who was an All-SRV first-team pick last year. Erickson also earned All-Conference honors with a second-team nod. Shirts is the younger sister of Abbey, who had been a staple of the program before her graduation last season. So it could be the recipe for ending Weiser’s two-year playoff drought.