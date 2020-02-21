The Rockland girls basketball team is seeking its first state championship in any sport today.
The Bulldogs pulled away from the Salmon River Savages in the fourth quarter Friday, winning 44-28 in a 1A Division II Tournament semifinal at Nampa High School.
Rockland outscored Salmon River 21-4 in the final quarter.
The Bulldogs (22-3) face defending state champ Carey (20-2) in the first of six championship games this morning at 9:30.
Madalyn Permann led Rockland with 16 points and Kiersley Boyer added 10 with 11 rebounds.
Lotus Harper led Salmon River with 12 points.
CAREY 55, TRI-VALLEY 48: The Panthers held off the Titans in a semifinal matchup.
Felicity Black led Carey with 27 points including 11 of 14 free throws to go with eight rebounds and four assists.
Josey Jones led Tri-Valley with 17 points and five rebounds.