The Rockland girls basketball team took advantage of several Kendrick turnovers Thursday.
Rockland forced 24 turnovers, knocking off Kendrick 59-47 in a State 1A Division II Tournament opener at Nampa High School.
Ember Farr led Rockland with 16 points and nine rebounds and Kiersley Boyer added 15 points and four steals.
Erin Morgan led Kendrick with 14 points and five rebounds.
Rockland (21-3) meets Salmon River (17-4) in the semifinals tonight.
In other openers, Tri-Valley stuffed Lakeside 46-22; Salmon River was too much for Lighthouse Christian 47-38; and defending state champ Carey edged Mackay 42-39.