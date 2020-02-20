The Liberty Charter girls basketball team got in a hole early and couldn't dig out at the State 1A Division I Tournament on Thursday.
Grace opened a 23-15 lead and turned it into a 46-34 decision in opening-round play at Columbia High School.
Liberty Charter (16-9) will take on Raft River (13-10) in a loser-out game today at 1:15.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Maniah Clegg led Grace with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
In other openers, Lapwai handled Riverstone 63-23 and Genesee topped Rimrock 58-45.
PRAIRIE 45, RAFT RIVER 35: The Pirates outscored the Trojans 30-18 in the second half to pull away.
Prairie forced 19 turnovers.
Madison Shears led Prairie with 13 points and four steals. Kaybree Christensen led Raft River with eight points and six rebounds.
Prairie (18-4) meets Grace (19-3) in the semifinals tonight.