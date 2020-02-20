KUNA — It was everything Cole Valley Christian girls basketball coach Annie Mintz thought it would be.
With a little bit of grit thrown in.
“It was fun. I was nervous but I’m nervous before every game,’’ the first-year Chargers coach said after her team’s 47-40 first-round State 2A Tournament victory over Bear Lake. “It just came down to grit, you know grit. Who really wants to win it more.’’
Mintz knew the 17-8 Bears were better than their record. She knows anyone who has to go up against 22-2 and No. 1-ranked Soda Springs four times isn’t going to back down to anyone.
“We scouted them, and they scouted us,’’ she said. “They’re a very tough team. They’ve gone up against Soda all those times this year. They play hard, play together and are very well-coached.’’
That coach, Brenda Messerly, thought the difference was the third-ranked Chargers’ overall team size and her team’s lack of energy late in the game battling against that inside presence.
“I think toward the end it was their length and we lost our legs there late battling against that all game long’’ she said. “Six players over six foot tall. That’s tough. Not just fighting their big girl (6-4 Madeline Cooke), but they post up their second and third posts. That’s tough fighting over all night.’’
Things were very tight early before the Bears finished off the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 15-11, and they pushed that advantage to as many as seven before a Chargers 6-0 run to finish off the half got the District III champs to within 26-25 at intermission.
The two teams went back and forth in the third with the Chargers clinging to a 38-36 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
But down the stretch it was the Chargers’ inside might and that grit, especially defensively, that propels Mintz’ team into a semifinal meeting with Declo (19-6) tonight. The Chargers forced the Bears into five fourth period turnovers while holding Bear Lake to just four points over the final eight minutes.
“We adapted as the game went on. It was tight throughout, but we fought through it,’’ the Cole Valley coach said. “We switched up our defenses and I thought that helped. They’ve got some good guards, so we tried switching it up. I think that keeps them guessing a little.’’
Savannah Khoury led the balanced Chargers attack with 16 points, while impressing her coach along the way.
“She’s got a toughness and if we make an adjustment, she’ll go do it,’’ Mintz said. “She is just so coachable. She’s fun to coach.’’
Anna Veeck ended with 14 points while Cooke finished with 12 to go with nine rebounds and three huge blocks on two fourth-period possessions after the Bears had pulled to 45-40 with 2:40 left.
Josi Kelsey finished with 12 points and Jimi Lloyd had 10 for Bear Lake.
In another opener, Declo defeated Ririe 40-30.
MELBA 56, GRANGEVILLE 43: The Mustangs used a big second quarter to top the Bulldogs in a state opener.
Both teams were careless with the ball. Grangeville finished with 24 turnovers and Melba had 22.
Melba hurt Grangeville from behind the 3-point line, making 8-of-13 attempts. Kate Clark led the way, making 4 of 7 to finish with a team-high 16 points.
Jordan Dayley added 13 points for Melba and Kortney Trappett and Hallie Arnold each had 12.
Camden Barer led Grangeville with 12 points.
Melba (20-3) takes on defending two-time defending state champ Soda Springs (23-2) in the semifinals tonight. Tipoff is at 6:15.
SODA SPRINGS 49, NEW PLYMOUTH 30: The Cardinals got out to a 24-10 lead by halftime in the state opener.
Sadie Gronning led Soda Springs with 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Nicole Binggeli led New Plymouth with eight points and five rebounds.
New Plymouth (18-7) takes on Grangeville (18-5) in a loser-out game today at 1:15.