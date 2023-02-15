THUNDER RIDGE TITANS
Record: 24-2
State seed: #2; Play-in winner
Coach: Jeremy Spencer, fifth season
Players to watch: G Aspen Caldwell, sr.; G Marley Spencer, sr.; G Kennedy Stenquist, sr.; G Carly Stenquist, sr.
Notes: Heavy with senior experience. ... Won the consolation title last season and was runner-up in 2021. ... Caldwell leads the team with 21.8 points per game, followed by Kennedy Stenquist at 11.2 points and Spencer at 10.2. ... Was unbeaten and ranked No. 1 until losing to Rigby on Feb. 2. ... Lost to Rigby again in the district tournament and had to win a play-in game over Mountain View to advance to state.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
Record: 16-8
State seed: #7; District 3 runner-up
Coach: BJ Humphreys, fourth season
Players to watch: G Cianna Legaspi, jr.; G Brielle Magnuson, sr.; G Averee Osterhout, jr.; G Zoe Archibald, sr.
Notes: At state for third time in four years. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Started 2-4 before winning 14 of final 18 games. … 4-5 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Snapped Boise’s 17-game winning streak on Jan. 21. … Made district finals for first time in program history after finishing fifth out of 13 teams in 5A SIC preseason poll. … Legaspi leads the team in points (10.7 ppg) and rebounds (6.2) after missing last season with an injury. … She’s one of five players averaging six or more points, including Magnuson (9.8 ppg, 2.2 steals), Osterhout (8.0 ppg), Archibald (7.3 ppg, 2.1 steals) and Anna DaBell (6.2 ppg, 5.6 rebounds). … Last won a state trophy and reached the finals in 2014. … Never won a state title. … Humphreys is the career leader in blocked shots at The College of Idaho.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #3, District five-six champion
Coach: Todd Barber, second season
Players to watch: F Kambree Barber, jr.; Mylee Graham, jr.; G Kylie Dansie, jr.
Notes: The Trojans may have been under the radar as Thunder Ridge got off to such a hot start and lost both regular-season games against the Titans. ... But Rigby beat Thunder Ridge twice in the district tournament to earn the district's top seed. ... Rigby lost in last year's state third-fourth place game. ... The Trojans have won 10 of 12 games heading into the state tournament.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Record: 20-5
State seed: #6; District 3 third/fourth place
Coach: Andy Jones, fifth season
Players to watch: G Lauren McCall, sr.; F Emmi Swillie, fr.; G Emma Heninger, sr.; G Piper Davis, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … At state for the fifth year in a row, all under Jones. … Second toughest defense in 5A (37.4 ppg). … Forces 18.9 turnovers per game. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 2-5 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … McCall (7.8 ppg, 6.0 assists, 3.0 steals) has signed to play at San Diego. … Swillie made a splash as a 6-1 freshman, averaging 9.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. … Five players average six or more points per game, including McCall, Swillie, Henninger (9.5 ppg), Davis (8.5 ppg, 2.3 assists) and Grace Mertes (6.9 ppg). … Won two state titles (2022, 2003). … Jones has won seven state titles, the second most for a coach in Idaho girls basketball history, at three different schools (Timberline, Middleton, Caldwell).
BOISE BRAVE
Record: 21-2
State seed: #4; District 3 champ
Coach: Kim Brydges, 18th season
Players to watch: F Avery Howell, jr.; F Kaity Haan, so.; G Avery Patricco, so.; G Alison Turcke, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Back-to-back district champ. … At state for the sixth straight year. … No. 3 in final state media poll. … No seniors on the roster. … Top defense in 5A (32.8 ppg). … Only gave up 50 or more points once and held opponents to 40 or fewer points in 16 of 23 games. … 6-2 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Only losses were to Lake City and Rocky Mountain. … Howell (20.7 ppg, 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.0 steals) is a returning first-team All-Idaho selection with a host of Division-I offers. She has 15 double-doubles this season, including three double-doubles of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. … Haan (11.0 ppg, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) mans the middle while Patricco (8.2 ppg) and Turcke (5.6 ppg) provide outside threats. … Shooting 36% from the 3-point line as a team. … Won three state titles, the last in 2005.
OWYHEE STORM
Record: 19-4
State seed: #5; District 3 third/fourth place
Coach: Jordan Ax, second season
Players to watch: G Josie Davis, so; F Mikale Roy, so.; F Riley Beck, so.
Notes: First trip to state for second-year program. … Only two seniors on the roster. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Fourth toughest defense in 5A (38.3 ppg). … 5-4 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Went 3-0 in California at Glendora Winter Tournament. … Leading scorer Sydnie Rodriguez (11.9 ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals) ruled ineligible for district and state tournaments after playing all regular season after transferring from Borah. … No other player averages 10 or more points per game, but Davis (9.3 ppg, 3.1 assists), Roy (8.9 ppg, 5.7 rebounds) and Beck (8.0 ppg, 2.3 blocks) all average eight or more points.
COEUR d’ALENE VIKINGS
Record: 21-2
State seed: #1, District 1-2 champ
Coach: Nicole Symons, fourth season
Players to watch: F Madi Symons, sr.; PG Teagan Colvin, jr.; F Kendall Omliln, sr.; G Madison Mitchell, jr.; G Libby Awbery, sr.
Notes: At state for the third time in four seasons. Lost in third-place game in 2021. Was the top seed at districts in 2022, but was beaten twice and didn’t qualify for state … No. 1 in the final state media poll … Enters state on a 11-game win streak. Only two losses came to Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei, both of California, at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas in December … Symons (13.5 ppg, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals), daughter of the coach, has signed with Wyoming. Lost Skylar Burke, who signed with UC Santa Barbara, off last year’s team, but brought in a pair of transfers in Colvin (17.7 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 4.3 steals) from Liberty High in Spangle, Wash., and Omlin (7.5 ppg, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assist, 1.8 steals) from Ferris High in Spokane. Colvin has offers from 30 schools, including Washington State, Eastern Washington, BYU, Utah, Michigan, Iowa State and Colorado … Mitchell averages 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals … Won nine state titles, the last in 2014 — the last time the Vikings brought home a trophy.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 14-12
State seed: #8; play-in game winner
Coach: Jeremy Munroe, second season
Players to watch: F Paige Cofer, jr.; F Kylan Wallace, sr.; G Molly Johnson, jr.;
Notes: At state for the first time since 2020 after back-to-back losing seasons. … Upset No. 4-ranked Lake City 48-39 to qualify for state. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Lost to first-round opponent Coeur d’Alene 54-31 at home on Dec. 1. … 2-8 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Cofer has committed to Division-I Utah Tech. … Cofer leads the team in points (16.0), assists (1.6), steals (1.8) and blocks (0.5) per game while shooting 42% from the floor. … Leading rebounder Kaylee Vieira (5.0 ppg, 8.7 rebounds) is out with a stress fracture. … Wallace (7.2 ppg) and Johnson (5.6 ppg) provide balance to the offense. … Won its only state title in 2019. … Played in four state championship games (2019, 2018, 2017, 1998).