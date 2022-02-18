Subscribe
The Bishop Kelly girls basketball team bounced back Friday and avoided elimination at the State 4A tournament at Mountain View High School.
The Knights (19-7) opened a 32-18 lead in the first half.
Carolina Knothe led Bishop Kelly with 11 points and six rebounds.
Bishop Kelly will meet rival Middleton (19-7) today to decide the consolation championship.
Middleton stayed alive by topping Sandpoint 50-45. No other details were available.
Skyline pulled off an upset, knocking off previously undefeated and top-seeded Blackfoot (25-1) 50-48 in a semifinal. Skyline (15-13) will meet Burley (20-7) to decide the state title.
Burley topped Preston 49-36 in the other semifinal.
