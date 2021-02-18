MERIDIAN — Columbia coach Neal Robertson wasn’t buying into Sandpoint’s mediocre record heading into his team's 4A state tournament opener Thursday.
Not one little bit.
“They are physical bunch, they play hard,’’ said Robertson after his team’s 44-36 setback. “We got to see them on tape. We knew they were a good team. I tell you, those two (guards Kaylee Banks and Hattie Larson) are better than they look on tape.’’
Sandpoint coach Will Love knows his team’s .500 mark is deceiving.
Because of the lack of 4A competition in District I-II, Sandpoint is forced to step up against regular season 5A competition like Coeur d’ Alene, Lake City, Post Falls and Lewiston before edging Lakeland in a three-game series for the district championship and lone invite to the state tournament.
“People don’t realize our strength of schedule. I think it’s ranked fourth in the state in toughness of schedule,’’ Love said. “We play Coeur d’ Alene, ranked No. 1, Lewiston, Lake City and Timberlake, the defending 3A state champs.
“Yes, people may look at our record and think maybe Sandpoint isn’t as good as they’ve been, but I like who we are.’’
The two teams started slowly with defenses dominating and the Bulldogs leading 7-5 after one period before pushing that lead to as many 12 points before Columbia’s Mylie Mills’ layin off a Kaylee Fone assist cut their deficit to 23-14 at intermission.
Columbia pulled back to within 31-26 after Sage Myers’ 3-pointer heading into the final eight minutes and cut into that deficit to get within 33-28 with 6:15 remaining, but could get no closer as the 'Cats could not shake Thursday’s main problem — turnovers.
It was Columbia's first state tournament game in school history. And it showed.
“Yes, they’ve never been in this position before, the pressure, the spotlight,’’ Robertson said of his team’s 18 turnovers to the Bulldogs’ six. “The pressure probably did get to us a little. It was like they would turn up their defensive pressure and it was ‘I gotta get rid of it.’ It was like we wanted it out of our hands when they’d pressure us.’’
It was Banks and Larson who benefitted the most from that pressure for Sandpoint, which faces Century in a 6 p.m. semifinal today.
The senior Banks finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field while dishing out three assists and Larson had nine points and six rebounds.
Mia Nottingham kept her team close all game, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Columbia, which takes on Mountain Home in a noon consolation semifinal. Myers had 10 points and four rebounds for the Wildcats, who finished 14 of 41 from the field.
“I like the way we played in the second half. You know we got it back to a couple possessions, but then we’d turn it over. Turnovers just popped up at bad times for us,’’ Robertson said.