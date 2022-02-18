EAGLE — Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley’s eyes sparkle and a huge smile crosses her face when anyone asks about her Diggers’ zone defense.
The Diggers coach digs the 2-3 defense.
“Always have, always will,’’ Dayley said after her team’s 43-32 victory over Parma in a 3A state girls basketball tournament semifinal Friday at Eagle High School. “We pride ourselves on our zone defense.
“I would argue with anyone that we’re the best at playing zone in the state. And I think we did a great job tonight.’’
You’ll get no argument from Parma coach Michael Calkins, who along with Dayley have headed their respective programs for 10 years.
“They’ve ran it for as long as I’ve been here. Their zone was very good tonight. This group, they’re just so quick, long and tall,’’ Calkins said of the 21-2 and top-seeded Diggers, who will take on xxxxx for the state championship today at the Ford Idaho Center. “They just really get you out of your comfort zone. They push you out, away from what you want to do. They did a good job of that.’’
What it did was take away from Panthers senior leader Austyn Harris, especially in the first half when the 5-foot-10 post only managed one shot from the floor.
“Austyn is arguably the best player in the state,’’ Dayley said of Harris, who finished with five points, taking just six shots. “I thought we did a nice job forcing her to really work for anything she could get.’’
“Austin is just so unselfish. She’s always looking for her teammates,’’ Calkins said of Harris, who came into the state finals averaging 15.7 points and had 19 in the Panthers’ victory over Weiser in Thursday’s first round. “There were times she was open, but we just didn’t get her the ball. But give it to them, they did a nice job defensing her tonight.’’
Parma, which fell to the Diggers in the early season, hung tough early, only trailing 10-9 after one period before the Diggers could get their offense going.
Sugar-Salem, which ended the game hitting on 51% from the floor (16 of 31), did get the offense going in the second period, thanks to the long ball. Three straight 3-pointers, the first two from Meg Fillmore, bumped the Diggers advantage to 21-16 and the Panthers were chasing the rest of the way, down 21-16 at intermission.
“I think we just settled down after the first quarter,’’ said Dayley, whose team outrebounded the smaller Panthers 29-12. “We’re very balanced and that showed tonight. We got going there in the second half. I thought Natalyah Nead did a nice job running our offense. She really got us going.’’
Struggling against the Diggers zone, the Panthers could never get closer than 33-25 on Kaidance Kaiser’s short runner to open the fourth period. For the game, Parma managed to hit on 33% from the floor (12 of 36) with Rylie Calkins the lone Panther in double figures with 11 points, while sisters Kaidance and Taylor Kaiser each had eight.
Hailey Harris led the Diggers with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting while Fillmore finished with 10 points.
“Hey, I’m proud of them. I’m very proud of their effort against a good basketball team,’’ said Calkins, whose 14-11 team will play for the third-place trophy today. “But our work is not over. We have the opportunity to get some hardware. We won’t be at the Idaho Center, but we can still accomplish a goal of bringing home a trophy.’’
FRUITLAND 72, KELLOGG 63: Abbi Roubidoux carried the Grizzlies and kept their season alive.
Roubidoux scored 35 points, had eight assists and seven steals as Fruitland bounced back from a first-round loss.
It sets up a Snake River Valley Conference showdown to decide the consolation title between Fruitland (18-6) and Weiser (20-8).
Roubidoux made 14 of 20 shots from the field. Graycie Huff and Payton Fritts each scored 11 points.
WEISER 54, FILER 46: The Wolverines outscored the Wildcats 15-4 in the decisive third quarter.
Tobie Noyer led Weiser with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Brady Reed added 10 points and five rebounds.
Weiser will meet Fruitland to decide the consolation title.