EAGLE — Don’t let Austyn Harris’ beet-red cheeks fool you.
This girl’s a pretty cool competitor.
Riding on the shoulders of their senior leader, the Parma Panthers opened up the 3A girls state basketball tournament with a decisive 54-38 victory over Snake River Valley Conference foe Weiser on Thursday.
“No, I don’t mind. I’m pretty chill,’’ said Harris after her 19-point, 11-rebound effort. “It really doesn’t bother me that much. I don’t get that nervous.
“I’ve been here before so it's not that tough. Besides if people load up on me, I know I’ve got teammates who I can count on.’’
Parma coach Michael Calkins could only smile about Harris’ red cheeks, and her contribution to this season’s success.
“Yeah, if her cheeks aren’t red, there’s something wrong with her,’’ said the 10-year Panther coach, whose team faces top-seeded and 20-2 Sugar Salem in today’s semifinals at 5. “You know, she’s such a mismatch for so many teams we play. We can go inside to her because of her size (5-foot-10) or she can pop outside and hurt you from there.’’
Harris made her mark from the get-go, scoring the Panthers first nine points, and finished the half with 12 as Parma led 24-20 at intermission.
While the two teams split during the regular season, Parma was dominant in the district matchup due to its signature pressure defense.
Parma outscored the Wolverines 16-8 in the third period, turning up the pressure which resulted in spurts for the Panther offense.
“Yeah, I really thought our defense pressure was key,’’ said Calkins, whose team forced 28 turnovers for the game, 17 of those in the second half. “The pressure helped out our offense. We’d turn up the pressure, get some turnovers and go on little runs. We did that a couple times, enabling us to pull away a little.’’
Defense has been the Panthers' success all season, leading 3A in points allowed in the state, yielding just 36.6 per game. It's something key to Parma’s success against today’s meeting with the Diggers, a team which downed Parma earlier this season.
“They got us by 15 earlier this year. They were better that day,’’ Calkins said. “Austyn was coming off an injury and wasn’t really herself, but we’re going to have to step up against them. They are a very good team, their record shows that.’’
Rylie Calkins backed up Harris’ double-double with 14 points for Parma, while Mattie Shirts was Weiser’s lone player to finish in double figures with 12 points.
TETON 50, FRUITLAND 38: It was pretty simple for Fruitland coach Amber Drollinger.
“Their’s went in, ours didn’t,’’ the Grizzlies coach said after her squad fell Teton. “I guess it’s as simple as that.’’
Yep, especially simple in the second half.
Having fought back from an ice-cold first period and a 14-6 deficit, the Grizzlies scraped back to within 17-15 at intermission, checking an equally ice-cold Teton to just three points in the eight minutes before half.
“We fought back, we fought back hard, but then in the second half we just couldn’t finish,’’ said Drollinger, whose team slips into a consolation semifinals. “You know, we’re awfully young, only three (players) being here before. It was a new experience. I thought we played hard. Again, we just couldn’t hit anything when we needed it.’’
Teton coach Shon Kunz had faith his shooters would heat up after half after hitting only 24 percent from the floor which included 1-of-14 from 3-point range.
“Hey, we’re good shooters. We got good looks, and quite a few looked good, going halfway down,’’ said the Timberwolves coach. “We’re gonna keep shooting. This is a game of runs. We knew we were gonna make a run, and we finally did there.’’
Teton opened up the half with a Morgan Johnson trey, followed by another from Grace Hogan. When Tatum Streit hit the first of her two 3-pointers, the Wolves had pushed its advantage to 34-23.
“We didn’t say anything. They’re confident shooters,’’ said Kunz, whose team finished hitting on 9 of 24 in the second half, including 4 of 11 from long range. “Like I said, it’s a game of runs. We just put a couple good runs together.’’
Kinley Brown led the balanced Teton attack with 20 points, including 8-of-11 shooting at the line, while Kunz had 13 points and seven rebounds.
“Their length makes them tough. They’re tall with long arms,’’ Drollinger said of the Timberwolves. “They make it hard on you but I liked the way we did not give up. We played hard throughout. I can’t say enough about our effort.’’
Fruitland twice cut the deficit to single digits in the final period but could never get any closer than seven points due to Teton’s 9 of 10 free throw shooting down the stretch.
Abbi Roubidoux led the Grizz, finishing with 17 points while pushing the Fruitland offense and Gracie Huff had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
SUGAR-SALEM 59, FILER 35: The clamped down in the second half in the state opener.
Kennedy Gillette led the Diggers with 16 points and five rebounds.
Alexis Monson led Fileer with 15 points and seven rebounds.