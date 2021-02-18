The Parma girls basketball team started the State 2A tournament in splendid fashion.
The Panthers built a 12-point lead before stopping the Snake River 46-36 at Middleton High School.
Parma (17-4) meets Timberlake (20-2)/McCall-Donnelly (6-4) tonight in the semifinals. Tipoff is at 7.
Parma jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter. But Snake River fought back, closing within 20-19 by halftime.
In the third quarter, Parma exteneded its lead to seven points before extending the margin in the final period.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 13 points and five rebounds, Austyn Harrison added 10 points and controlled the boards with 15 rebounds and four assists and Brooke Johnson had 12 points.
FILER 58, MARSH VALLEY 49: The Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win over the Eagles.
Alexis Monson led Filer with 23 points and nine rebounds. Zoie Armstrong led Marsh Valley with 14 points.
SUGAR-SALEM 70, BONNERS FERRY 10: In the most lopsided game in any tournament Thursday, the Diggers cruised past the Badgers.
Kennedy Gillette led a balanced Sugar-Salem offense with 13 points and five assists.