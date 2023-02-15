TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: #2, District 1 champ
Coach: Matt Miller, 18th season at Timberlake
Players to watch: G Malia Miller, fr.; G Payton Young, fr.; G Ciara Soumas, sr.; G Jozee MacArthur, so.; G Jenna Chase, jr.
Notes: At state for the 12th time in 15 seasons. Did not qualify last year for the first time since 2014, after winning back-to-back state titles in 2020 and ‘21 … Under Miller, Timberlake has played in eight state title games, won four state titles, and placed third twice. Two of the three freshmen on varsity, Miller (15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 4.2 steals), daughter of the coach, and Young (7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals), start. Soumas (6.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals), whose sister Taryn played on the Tigers’ last two state title teams, is the lone senior and only one on this year’s team that played at state two years ago … MacArthur averages 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds, Chase 7.0 points … Only losses to state qualifiers Coeur d’Alene (5A) and Sandpoint (4A) … Enters state on a nine-game win streak … ranked second in final state media poll.
FILER WILDCATS
Record: 15-9
State seed: #7, District 4 champion
Coach: Clayton Nebeker, second season
Players to watch: G Josalyn Bailey, sr.; F Hazel Fischer, jr.
Notes: Filer won the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference for the fourth straight season … Wildcat seniors never dropped a conference game (36-0) … Josalyn Bailey leads the team in scoring with 17.5 ppg … If Bailey and other guards, Gracie Brooks, Meili Hunsaker, and Jasmine Earl, shoot the ball well, Filer could have a chance at a first-round upset.
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 19-4
State seed: #3; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Michael Calkins, 11th season
Players to watch: G Rylie Calkins, so.; G Sidney Jackson, jr.; G Kaidance Kaiser, so.; F Taylor Kaiser, sr.
Notes: At state for seventh straight year, tied with Sugar-Salem for longest active streak in 3A. … Top defense in 3A (31.1 ppg) for the second straight year. … Gave up 50 or more points twice, losing both. … No. 3 in final state media poll. … Lost two of its last three games after a 12-game winning streak. … Only faced one 3A state qualifier, Weiser, going 2-1. … Kaidance Kaiser (5.6) and Taylor Kaiser (5.0) are both averaging five or more steals per game. … Four players average nine or more points per game, including Calkins (11.9 ppg, 5.8 rebounds), Jackson (10.9 ppg, 3.2 steals), Kaidance Kaiser (10.7 ppg, 6.6 rebounds) and Taylor Kaiser (9.4 ppg, 6.2 rebounds). … Last won a trophy in 2020 (third place). … Reached its only finals in 2019. … Never won a state title.
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 17-9
State Seed: #6, District six runner-up
Coach: Pat Hogan, first season
Players to watch: F Porter Wood, so; Grace Hogan, junior; Reece Kunz, jr.; Abigail Barkdull.
Notes: Ended unranked during the season. .... Wood leads the team in scoring (12.4) and rebounding (10.3. ... Hogan leads the team in assists. ... Have averaged 49.6 points per game during the season. ... Reaching second straight state tournament. ... runner-up in state championship title game last year.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
RECORD: 15-6
State seed: #4, District six champion
Coach: Crystal Dayley, 11th season
Players to watch: G Meg Fillmore, sr.; F Kennedy Gillette, sr.; Nika Nead, so.
Notes: Only two seniors on roster.... Gillette leads team in scoring (20.2 ppg) and can set the tone early with her shooting…. Fillmore leads team in assists (3.2) and is good floor general..... went 3-3 vs. 4A teams.... ranked fourth in state poll....... defending state champions and have won three titles in the past five seasons.
WEISER WOLVERINES
Record: 21-3
State seed: #5; District 3 champ
Coach: Laraine Harrison, fourth season
Players to watch: P Mattie Shirts, sr.; G Brady Reed, sr.; G Kailee Lerew, so.; G Tobie Noyer, sr.
Notes: Returns five starters from last year’s state consolation champ. … Won 20 games and made it to state for the second straight year. … Second toughest defense in 3A (33.2 ppg). … Tied for fourth in final state media poll. … Averages 18.8 steals per game. … Upset Parma for its first district title since 2016. … 1-2 vs. Parma, the only 3A state qualifier it faced. … Mattie Shirts leads the team in points (16.4), rebounds (7.4) and steals (4.2). … Five more players average five or more points per game, including Mattie Shirts, Reed (8.6 ppg, 2.5 steals), Lerew (6.8 ppg, 2.8 steals, 1.7 assists), Noyer (5.7 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks) and Ellie Shirts (5.2 ppg, 2.2 steals). … Last reached the semifinals in 2010. … Never won a state title. … Reached the finals twice (1999, 1990).
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #1, District 5 champ
Coach: Jeff Steadman, seventh season
Players to watch: G Rylie Edlefsen, jr.; F Reese Baldwin, jr.; G Abby Gilbert, sr.
Notes: Seeking first state title since 2013… making sixth straight appearance at the state tournament… junior guard Rylie Edlefesen is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, and holds an offer from Cal State Bakersfield… Have not lost to an Idaho team since a setback to cross-town rival Blackfoot back in December… Last single-digit win came over Marsh Valley on Jan. 19.
BUHL INDIANS
Record: 10-14
State seed: #8, District 4 runner-up
Coach: Jessica Montgomery, first season
Players to watch: G Meghan Montgomery sr.; G Aspen Eckert jr.
Notes: Upset Kimberly in SCIC tournament with a late 3-pointer by sophomore Quincy Bowman to advance to the state tournament just two seasons removed from not winning a game …
Last made the state tournament in 2019 … Won 3A state championship in 1997.